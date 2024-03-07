Guilty Verdicts in Castlebar Assault Case: Two Men Convicted of Serious Harm and False Imprisonment

John Paul Cunningham, 44, and Martin Regan, 39, were found guilty of assault causing harm, causing serious harm, and false imprisonment in a case that has captivated Castlebar. The verdicts came after a 15-day trial at Castlebar Circuit Criminal Court, addressing the events of December 8, 2020, involving victims Conor Sheridan and Dean Cleary. A third co-accused, Mary Fox, 52, was acquitted of causing serious harm but found guilty of false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Advertisment

The Incident and Accusations

The jury heard harrowing testimony of continuous beating inflicted upon Sheridan and Cleary by Cunningham and Regan. The assault, carried out with a belt buckle, a stick, and a coal-filled t-towel, culminated in significant injuries, including a perforated bowel for Sheridan. The ordeal reportedly began after a chance meeting between the victims and the accused at the TF Royal Hotel, leading to further drinking at 26 Gladesville, where the assaults occurred. Despite the defendants' claims of a 'lover's tiff' being the cause of the injuries, the jury found overwhelming evidence of premeditated assault and false imprisonment.

The Trial and Defense

Advertisment

The defendants, who pleaded not guilty, faced a meticulous examination of their actions during the trial presided over by Judge Eoin Garavan. Defense arguments highlighted the accused's request for probation, medical, and Governor's reports in preparation for sentencing, indicating an appeal to mitigate forthcoming penalties. Nevertheless, the jury's decision, reached after two days of deliberation, reflects a conclusive rejection of the defense narrative, emphasizing the severity of the accused's actions.

Implications and Next Steps

The convictions mark a significant moment for justice in Castlebar, shedding light on the consequences of violent crime within the community. As the defendants await sentencing on July 10, the case underscores the judicial system's role in addressing and penalizing acts of violence and false imprisonment. The outcome also serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of supporting victims and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.