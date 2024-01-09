Gleneagle INEC Hosts Fundraiser for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

On the evening of Saturday, January 13, the Gleneagle INEC in Killarney will be buzzing with excitement. Not for a concert or a theater show, but for a noble cause. The venue will host a fundraiser for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, a charity known for its commendable work in training and providing guide dogs for individuals with visual impairments and assistance dogs for families with children on the autism spectrum.

Marty Morrissey Heads the Night

The event will be hosted by none other than Marty Morrissey, known for his charismatic and engaging presence. But he won’t be the only star of the evening. The fundraiser will also feature special guests who have made their mark in different fields.

Guest Appearances from Sports and Entertainment

Former Kerry footballers Marc and Tomás Ó Sé will be among the special guests at the event, bringing a dash of sports charisma to the evening. Cork hurler Seán O’Donoghue will also be making an appearance, proving that the world of sports stands with the cause. Additionally, Kerry Rose Kelsey Lang McCarthy and Kerry ballad group Spalpin will add a touch of entertainment and local flavor to the proceedings.

Supporting the Mission

Every euro spent on the evening will be channeled towards the charity’s vital work. The proceeds from the event will be used to support the training and provision of guide dogs and assistance dogs, giving individuals and families the support they need. Tickets are available for purchase at INEC.ie, via Ticketmaster, and at the venue’s box office, priced at €28. The event promises not only an entertaining evening but also an opportunity to contribute to a noble cause.