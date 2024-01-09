en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Gleneagle INEC Hosts Fundraiser for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Gleneagle INEC Hosts Fundraiser for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

On the evening of Saturday, January 13, the Gleneagle INEC in Killarney will be buzzing with excitement. Not for a concert or a theater show, but for a noble cause. The venue will host a fundraiser for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, a charity known for its commendable work in training and providing guide dogs for individuals with visual impairments and assistance dogs for families with children on the autism spectrum.

Marty Morrissey Heads the Night

The event will be hosted by none other than Marty Morrissey, known for his charismatic and engaging presence. But he won’t be the only star of the evening. The fundraiser will also feature special guests who have made their mark in different fields.

Guest Appearances from Sports and Entertainment

Former Kerry footballers Marc and Tomás Ó Sé will be among the special guests at the event, bringing a dash of sports charisma to the evening. Cork hurler Seán O’Donoghue will also be making an appearance, proving that the world of sports stands with the cause. Additionally, Kerry Rose Kelsey Lang McCarthy and Kerry ballad group Spalpin will add a touch of entertainment and local flavor to the proceedings.

Supporting the Mission

Every euro spent on the evening will be channeled towards the charity’s vital work. The proceeds from the event will be used to support the training and provision of guide dogs and assistance dogs, giving individuals and families the support they need. Tickets are available for purchase at INEC.ie, via Ticketmaster, and at the venue’s box office, priced at €28. The event promises not only an entertaining evening but also an opportunity to contribute to a noble cause.

0
Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
13 mins ago
Grammy Award-Winning Singer Sinéad O'Connor Dies at 56: Coroner's Court Ends Investigation
The world of music mourns another icon as the London Inner South Coroner’s Court declares the cause of Sinéad O’Connor’s death as natural. The celebrated Irish singer-songwriter was found lifeless in her London home and was pronounced dead at the scene. Known for her hauntingly beautiful voice and her hit song “Nothing Compares 2 U”,
Grammy Award-Winning Singer Sinéad O'Connor Dies at 56: Coroner's Court Ends Investigation
60th BT Young Scientist Exhibition Set to Inspire Next-Gen Innovators
2 hours ago
60th BT Young Scientist Exhibition Set to Inspire Next-Gen Innovators
Unprecedented Discovery: Humpback Whale 'Hookie' Identified in Both Bermuda and Ireland Waters
2 hours ago
Unprecedented Discovery: Humpback Whale 'Hookie' Identified in Both Bermuda and Ireland Waters
Missing Teenager Mihaela Bitca Found Safe in County Kildare
27 mins ago
Missing Teenager Mihaela Bitca Found Safe in County Kildare
Sinead O'Connor: A Voice Silenced, A Legacy Continues
27 mins ago
Sinead O'Connor: A Voice Silenced, A Legacy Continues
Sinéad O'Connor: A Tribute to the Irish Songstress and Her Fearless Advocacy
52 mins ago
Sinéad O'Connor: A Tribute to the Irish Songstress and Her Fearless Advocacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
25 seconds
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
30 seconds
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
52 seconds
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
1 min
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
1 min
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
2 mins
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
4 mins
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
5 mins
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
19 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app