Ireland

Giant Fossil Sponge Discovered in Ireland: Unveiling the Cyathophycus Balori

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
On the rugged edges of Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher, a groundbreaking discovery has been unearthed. Dr. Eamon Doyle, the geologist for the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, stumbled upon a 315-million-year-old fossil sponge – the largest of its kind. The fossil, named Cyathophycus Balori, stands a towering 50cm tall, dwarfing any known example of its species.

Reflecting Ireland’s Geological Past

This remarkable finding not only adds to our understanding of the region’s geological history but also offers a glimpse into Earth’s paleontological past. It signifies that County Clare, where the fossil was discovered, was once situated near the equator and part of an ancient sea. This positioning might have played a significant role in the evolution and survival of such sponges.

Unveiling the Balor Giant

The newly discovered species is named after the mythological giant Balor, reflecting its impressive stature. Apart from being a nod to local folklore, the name also underscores the fossil’s extraordinary size, which was unexpected even by seasoned paleontologists.

Contributing to Biodiversity Understanding

The fossil’s excellent state of preservation provides invaluable insights into the evolution of sponges, despite their simple body plan lacking a nervous or circulatory system. Today, sponges are considered critical to biodiversity, and this discovery reinforces their importance. The findings have been documented in the international geological journal Geobios, with contributions from Honorary Research Fellows Dr. Joseph Botting and Dr. Lucy Muir of National Museum Wales. Both emphasized the fossil’s unexpected size and state of preservation, as well as the importance of such discoveries in understanding Earth’s biodiversity and paleontological record.

Ireland Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

