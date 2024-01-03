en English
Ireland

Gerry O’Carroll, Renowned Retired Garda Involved in Kerry Babies Case, Passes Away

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Gerry O’Carroll, Renowned Retired Garda Involved in Kerry Babies Case, Passes Away

Renowned retired garda and former detective inspector, Gerry O’Carroll, who acquired acclaim for his role in some of Ireland’s most significant crime investigations, has passed away at the age of early 80s in his native County Kerry. O’Carroll’s career was marked by his involvement in many serious crime investigations, among which the infamous 1984 Kerry Babies case stands out.

Remembering a Storied Career

Throughout his career, O’Carroll doggedly pursued leads in the Kerry Babies case, which centered around the death of ‘Baby John’ and the accusations levelled against Joanne Hayes. Despite the controversy and criticism that surrounded the investigation, O’Carroll firmly believed that Hayes was the mother of the deceased infant found on White Strand. However, it was DNA evidence that finally put the matter to rest, proving that Hayes was not the infant’s mother.

O’Carroll: More than an Investigator

While O’Carroll’s investigative work earned him recognition, he was also known for his contributions as a writer and commentator, frequently engaging in broadcast discussions. His multifaceted career, in many ways, shaped the discourse around crime and justice in Ireland. He passed away at University Hospital Kerry Tralee after a short illness.

Legacy and the Ongoing Kerry Babies Case

As O’Carroll’s passing marks the end of an era, the investigation into the Kerry Babies case, one of the most high-profile criminal cold cases in Kerry, continues. In 2023, two people were arrested in connection with the case, and DNA evidence has been pivotal in the investigation. As the 40th anniversary of the case dawns in 2024, the quest for justice for Baby John remains as relevant as ever.

Ireland Law Obituary
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

