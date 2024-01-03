Gerry O’Carroll, Renowned Retired Garda Involved in Kerry Babies Case, Passes Away

Renowned retired garda and former detective inspector, Gerry O’Carroll, who acquired acclaim for his role in some of Ireland’s most significant crime investigations, has passed away at the age of early 80s in his native County Kerry. O’Carroll’s career was marked by his involvement in many serious crime investigations, among which the infamous 1984 Kerry Babies case stands out.

Remembering a Storied Career

Throughout his career, O’Carroll doggedly pursued leads in the Kerry Babies case, which centered around the death of ‘Baby John’ and the accusations levelled against Joanne Hayes. Despite the controversy and criticism that surrounded the investigation, O’Carroll firmly believed that Hayes was the mother of the deceased infant found on White Strand. However, it was DNA evidence that finally put the matter to rest, proving that Hayes was not the infant’s mother.

O’Carroll: More than an Investigator

While O’Carroll’s investigative work earned him recognition, he was also known for his contributions as a writer and commentator, frequently engaging in broadcast discussions. His multifaceted career, in many ways, shaped the discourse around crime and justice in Ireland. He passed away at University Hospital Kerry Tralee after a short illness.

Legacy and the Ongoing Kerry Babies Case

As O’Carroll’s passing marks the end of an era, the investigation into the Kerry Babies case, one of the most high-profile criminal cold cases in Kerry, continues. In 2023, two people were arrested in connection with the case, and DNA evidence has been pivotal in the investigation. As the 40th anniversary of the case dawns in 2024, the quest for justice for Baby John remains as relevant as ever.