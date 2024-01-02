en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Garda Appeals to Public for Information on Missing Teenager Amid Rising Missing Person Reports

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Garda Appeals to Public for Information on Missing Teenager Amid Rising Missing Person Reports

Missing person reports in Ireland, particularly involving minors, have seen an alarming uptick. The Irish police force, Garda, is turning to the public for assistance in locating these missing individuals. Three cases, in particular, have sent ripples across the community: 15-year-old Evan Dennehy, 14-year-old Calum Kavanagh, and 41-year-old Sean Farrelly.

Details of the Missing

Evan Dennehy was last observed in Ashbourne, Co. Meath, on December 24, 2023. Standing around 6 feet tall with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes, Evan’s disappearance has prompted Garda to make a direct appeal to the public. Calum Kavanagh, from Athy, County Kildare, disappeared on December 29, 2023. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, slender, with light brown hair and blue eyes. The public has been alerted about Sean Farrelly, missing from Navan, Co. Meath, since December 23, 2023. Sean is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a stocky build, brown shaved hair, and blue eyes.

(Read Also: Mediahuis Harnesses User Data; Ireland’s Mortality Rate Defies Pandemic Trends)

Concerning Trends and Government Response

These disappearances highlight a disturbing trend. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has disclosed that an average of 13 missing person reports are filed each day in Ireland, with a considerable portion involving minors. The total number of missing person reports in 2023, up to December 1, reached 4,278, a 10% increase from 2018. The government has pledged to collaborate with relevant state bodies to tackle the issue and support affected families.

(Read Also: )Parents’ Influence Key to Children’s Sports Participation, CSPPA Study 2022 Reveals

The Role of Community

Public appeals underscore the pivotal role community involvement plays in locating missing individuals. Garda urges anyone with information about Evan, Calum, or Sean to make contact through local Garda stations or the Garda Confidential Line. The frequency of these appeals highlights the urgency of the situation and the pressing need for any information that could aid in the search efforts.

The mounting frequency of missing person reports, especially involving minors, has amplified concerns about potential underlying reasons. Minister McEntee’s acknowledgment of the ongoing distress experienced by the families and friends of missing persons underlines the need for a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of these disappearances.

The collective response to these appeals for assistance reflects the resilience and compassion of the Irish community in supporting the search for these missing individuals. The recent cases of Evan Dennehy, Calum Kavanagh, and Sean Farrelly underscore the pressing need for public assistance in locating missing individuals, reflecting a broader trend of increasing missing person reports in Ireland.

Read More 

0
Ireland Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Disruptions: Security Alert in Newry and Suspected Arson in Dublin

By BNN Correspondents

Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

Walt Disney's Irish Roots: A Tale of Resilience and Creativity

By Safak Costu

Walt Disney's Irish Roots: A Tale of Resilience and Creativity

By BNN Correspondents

Mediahuis Harnesses User Data; Ireland's Mortality Rate Defies Pandemi ...
@Health · 2 hours
Mediahuis Harnesses User Data; Ireland's Mortality Rate Defies Pandemi ...
heart comment 0
Parents’ Influence Key to Children’s Sports Participation, CSPPA Study 2022 Reveals

By Salman Khan

Parents' Influence Key to Children's Sports Participation, CSPPA Study 2022 Reveals
Public Appeal to Locate Missing Sean Farrelly: A Community’s United Effort

By Geeta Pillai

Public Appeal to Locate Missing Sean Farrelly: A Community's United Effort
Matthew Collins: From College Hobby to Thriving Business

By BNN Correspondents

Matthew Collins: From College Hobby to Thriving Business
New Year’s Day Security Alert in Newry and Suspected Arson in Dublin

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Security Alert in Newry and Suspected Arson in Dublin
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
21 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
21 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
26 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
26 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
34 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
44 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
51 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
51 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
51 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app