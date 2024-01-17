FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2024 Returns to Traditional Indoor Format, Adapts to Industry Shifts

The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has declared a significant shift in the 2024 FTMTA Farm Machinery Show, reverting to its traditional indoor format and altering its date to meet industry demands. The 35th edition of the esteemed event will take place at Punchestown Event Centre from November 12 to November 14, departing from its previous February dates.

Adapting to Industry Shifts

Michael Farrelly, the FTMTA executive director, revealed that the change was driven by the altered farm machinery ordering cycle, a repercussion of the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry now sees most serious machinery discussions happening in November instead of February, making this shift a logical response. The show will also move to a bi-annual schedule, avoiding any clashing with Agritechnica, another key agriculture industry event.

A Return to Tradition

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is renowned for promoting direct interaction between manufacturers and the visiting public. It offers a unique level of engagement where industry experts can provide detailed insights. The return to the indoor format and the new winter slot is a reflection of the evolving industry dynamics, echoing the vision the association cultivated post-pandemic.

A Legacy of Excellence

Since its inception in 1989, the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show has consistently showcased a vast range of farm machinery, including tractors, harvesters, tillage equipment, and autonomous farm technology. It also highlights livestock handling systems and aftermarket products. With the return to its traditional format and new calendar slot, the show is expected to continue its tradition of excellence, serving as a crucial platform for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.