From Rundown Bungalow to Dream Home: A Journey of Resilience and Transformation

County Tipperary couple, Kate Molony and Brian Carrigg, were in the midst of a family day at the zoo when a surprise call from the TV series ‘Room to Improve’ catapulted their dreams of a perfect home into reality. The couple had previously applied to the show, pinning their hopes on the acclaimed architect Dermot Bannon to bring their vision to life.

A Bungalow with a View

Having purchased a bungalow in Cashel for €303,000, the couple was captivated by its potential view of the Rock of Cashel—a landmark that had always haunted Kate’s dreams. The property, however, required a comprehensive overhaul, including rewiring and replumbing. During the extensive renovation, Kate and Brian temporarily resided with Kate’s sister.

The Architectural Challenge

The task Dermot Bannon faced was to design a home that brought the Rock of Cashel into sharp focus, which was originally only visible through a frosted bathroom window. The couple’s renovation wishlist echoed the grandeur of an LA build. With Dermot’s proficiency, the assistance of a builder, and a quantity surveyor, they transformed the bungalow into an A-rated home marked by a dramatic extension and remarkable effects.

The Power of Grants

The project’s realization was significantly facilitated by the derelict and vacant homes grant and the SEAI grant. These grants played a pivotal role in making the couple’s ambitious renovation plans financially feasible.

Triumph Amid Tragedy

Despite enduring personal tragedies, including the loss of their baby girl and Kate’s mother, the couple remained steadfast and optimistic. They moved into their new home just before Christmas, taking exceptional pride in their kitchen, a masterpiece crafted by a friend from Brian’s hometown.

As the TV episode featuring their inspiring journey unfolds, Brian and Kate are anticipated to emerge as a ‘power couple’, capturing the hearts and imaginations of viewers far and wide.