Four-Bedroom Home in Curraheen, Glenbeigh Listed for Sale

A four-bedroom home, nestled in the idyllic locale of Curraheen, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, Ireland, has just hit the real estate market with an asking price of 250,000 euros. The residence’s location is a highlight, being a mere two-minute drive from the bustling seaside town of Glenbeigh. There, potential homeowners can enjoy the convenience of amenities such as a supermarket, a range of shops, a variety of restaurants, schools, and recreational clubs.

Prime Location and Amenities

Adding to the allure of the location, the property is in proximity to the exquisite Rossbeigh Beach, famed for its captivating sunsets. This makes the location not only perfect for families looking to relocate but also an ideal spot for a holiday home. The property’s convenient location extends to a 30-minute drive to Kerry Airport, offering flights to various destinations across Europe.

Features of the Home

As for the property itself, the ground floor features a spacious living room complete with wooden flooring and an open fireplace. The living area also provides access to the garden, allowing for indoor-outdoor living. The kitchen is fitted with cream units and black marble countertops, and it comes with integrated appliances. There’s also a dining area that can comfortably seat up to eight people, a utility room, and a downstairs bathroom.

Upstairs, the first floor houses a primary suite equipped with ensuite facilities and a walk-in wardrobe. There are three additional bedrooms on this floor, along with a main bathroom. The house is equipped with modern conveniences such as PVC double-glazed windows, oil-fired central heating, and mains water and sewage systems.

Outdoor Spaces

The property also boasts a front and back lawn, bordered by privacy hedges, providing an excellent outdoor space for children to play or for entertaining guests. With its combination of location, amenities, and features, this four-bedroom home in Curraheen, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, Ireland presents an enticing opportunity for potential homeowners.