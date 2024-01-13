en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Four-Bedroom Home in Curraheen, Glenbeigh Listed for Sale

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
Four-Bedroom Home in Curraheen, Glenbeigh Listed for Sale

A four-bedroom home, nestled in the idyllic locale of Curraheen, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, Ireland, has just hit the real estate market with an asking price of 250,000 euros. The residence’s location is a highlight, being a mere two-minute drive from the bustling seaside town of Glenbeigh. There, potential homeowners can enjoy the convenience of amenities such as a supermarket, a range of shops, a variety of restaurants, schools, and recreational clubs.

Prime Location and Amenities

Adding to the allure of the location, the property is in proximity to the exquisite Rossbeigh Beach, famed for its captivating sunsets. This makes the location not only perfect for families looking to relocate but also an ideal spot for a holiday home. The property’s convenient location extends to a 30-minute drive to Kerry Airport, offering flights to various destinations across Europe.

Features of the Home

As for the property itself, the ground floor features a spacious living room complete with wooden flooring and an open fireplace. The living area also provides access to the garden, allowing for indoor-outdoor living. The kitchen is fitted with cream units and black marble countertops, and it comes with integrated appliances. There’s also a dining area that can comfortably seat up to eight people, a utility room, and a downstairs bathroom.

Upstairs, the first floor houses a primary suite equipped with ensuite facilities and a walk-in wardrobe. There are three additional bedrooms on this floor, along with a main bathroom. The house is equipped with modern conveniences such as PVC double-glazed windows, oil-fired central heating, and mains water and sewage systems.

Outdoor Spaces

The property also boasts a front and back lawn, bordered by privacy hedges, providing an excellent outdoor space for children to play or for entertaining guests. With its combination of location, amenities, and features, this four-bedroom home in Curraheen, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, Ireland presents an enticing opportunity for potential homeowners.

0
Ireland Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
3 mins ago
Cork Man Faces Charges for Betting Office Robbery, Plea of Guilty Possible
John Paul Thornton, a 43-year-old man, stands accused of robbing a Ladbrokes betting office on Pearse Road, Cork. The alleged robbery, which occurred on September 2, resulted in a theft of €500. Thornton, who maintains addresses at Blackwater Grove and St Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace in Cork, was charged by Garda Patrick Connery. The
Cork Man Faces Charges for Betting Office Robbery, Plea of Guilty Possible
Exploring Literary Horizons: Anne Cunningham's First Chapter Book Reviews
1 hour ago
Exploring Literary Horizons: Anne Cunningham's First Chapter Book Reviews
Ireland's Driver Testing Service Struggles with Surge in Demand and Tester Shortage
1 hour ago
Ireland's Driver Testing Service Struggles with Surge in Demand and Tester Shortage
Wave of Armed Robberies Hits Cork Credit Unions
6 mins ago
Wave of Armed Robberies Hits Cork Credit Unions
Cork County Council Announces 2024 Funding Opportunities; Mallow Town Shines in Litter Survey
21 mins ago
Cork County Council Announces 2024 Funding Opportunities; Mallow Town Shines in Litter Survey
Temporary Traffic Restrictions Scheduled on Main Street, Roscrea for Road Resurfacing
21 mins ago
Temporary Traffic Restrictions Scheduled on Main Street, Roscrea for Road Resurfacing
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
18 seconds
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally at Mbombela Stadium
1 min
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally at Mbombela Stadium
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sets Precedent for DPP
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sets Precedent for DPP
Soludo Ambassadors Foresee Landslide Victory for Governor Soludo in 2025 Anambra Elections
2 mins
Soludo Ambassadors Foresee Landslide Victory for Governor Soludo in 2025 Anambra Elections
Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Potential Impeachment Over Border Policies
3 mins
Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Potential Impeachment Over Border Policies
Tamil Nadu MPs Seek Rs 37,907 Crore Flood Relief in Meeting with Home Minister
3 mins
Tamil Nadu MPs Seek Rs 37,907 Crore Flood Relief in Meeting with Home Minister
Moulton Criticizes Defense Secretary Austin Over Lack of Transparency
3 mins
Moulton Criticizes Defense Secretary Austin Over Lack of Transparency
Sununu Dismisses Rand Paul's Influence in GOP Primary, Backs Haley
3 mins
Sununu Dismisses Rand Paul's Influence in GOP Primary, Backs Haley
Morgantown Triumphs Over University in High-Energy Basketball Game
3 mins
Morgantown Triumphs Over University in High-Energy Basketball Game
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
36 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
56 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app