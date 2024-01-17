Four-Bedroom Family Home in Tranquil Longford Countryside Listed for €329,000

A family residence, nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Augusta, Castlerea Mountain, Moydow, Co. Longford, has been listed on the property market. The property, located in the postal code area of N39PF74, is a spacious four-bedroom home that occupies a substantial 1.25-acre site. The dwelling offers panoramic views of the nearby forest and the serene Longford countryside, making it a haven of natural beauty.

Interior Features and Living Space

The home comprises approximately 220 square meters of living space, thoughtfully designed to accommodate a modern family. The interior boasts an entrance hall, a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and a living room that can double as an office space. Additionally, the property features a sitting room, a versatile room that can function as a study or a playroom, and a utility room. The family home accommodates four bedrooms, including a primary suite with an en suite bathroom, a large garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Furthermore, the house includes two additional bathrooms, making it a comfortable living space for a large family or for those who frequently host guests.

Location and Accessibility

The property's location provides easy access to Longford, Ballymahon, and Keenagh. This strategic positioning makes the family home a prime choice for those seeking a balance between peaceful countryside living and the convenience of nearby towns. The home is nestled in an established neighborhood, offering a blend of comfort, style, and outdoor living, making it ideal for those who work remotely or desire the privacy that a countryside setting offers.

Price and Listing Details

The property is listed with an asking price of €329,000 and is being advertised on the real estate website Daft.ie. While there is no virtual tour available, interested parties are encouraged to contact The Property Centre for more information or to arrange a viewing.