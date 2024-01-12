en English
Ireland

Fire Safety Concerns Prompt Partial Closure of Killarney Direct-Provision Center

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Fire Safety Concerns Prompt Partial Closure of Killarney Direct-Provision Center

Grave fire safety concerns have compelled a partial closure of the recently opened Kingscourt Harmony Inn direct-provision center in Killarney. Initially set to accommodate 75 single males, the 22-bedroom guesthouse saw its operations partially halted after the Kerry fire service issued a fire-safety notice due to the risk to life at the facility.

Fire Safety Notice Issued Shortly After Opening

The fire safety notice, which was issued on November 27, came shortly after the center’s opening. It led to an appeal by Harmony Inn Ltd against the notice. The building, currently housing 67 men along with three staff members, witnessed extensive discussions and negotiations. These discussions finally culminated in an agreement on a series of essential fire safety works.

Substantial Works Completed, More to Follow

The Listowel District Court was informed that a substantial amount of work has been completed. However, the entire second floor and a part of the first floor will remain closed until further safety enhancements are approved by the fire officer. The planned safety improvements include the installation of a fire escape, operational fire doors, removal of obstructions, and significant updates to the fire-alarm system.

Inspections and Potential Hearing Looming

The court has adjourned the case for four weeks to allow for further inspections. If the necessary fire safety improvements are not met, a potential hearing has been scheduled for February 15. As it stands, only the ground floor and a portion of the first floor are operable, while the rest of the building must remain closed.

Ireland Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

