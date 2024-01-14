en English
Human Rights

Fiona Doyle Advocates for Change in Legal Framework for Sexual Abuse Victims

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:54 pm EST
Fiona Doyle Advocates for Change in Legal Framework for Sexual Abuse Victims

In a relentless pursuit of justice, Fiona Doyle, a rape survivor and campaigner, finds herself still entangled in a legal battle with Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE). The bone of contention: a claim that the state agency egregiously failed in its mandate to protect her from her sexually abusive father, Patrick O’Brien. Despite the passage of 11 grueling years, the case remains conspicuously unresolved, languishing in the labyrinth of legal procedures.

The Unending Wait for Justice

The legal action initiated by Doyle against the HSE is far from reaching a resolution. This protracted delay, she asserts, is a form of “stonewalling” that inevitably leads to re-traumatization for victims of sexual abuse. The drawn-out process, she alleges, is an additional injury, a secondary victimization that survivors must endure even as they seek justice.

A Call for Legal Reform

In light of her ordeal, Doyle advocates for the introduction of a statute of limitations on civil actions for sex abuse victims. This proposed legal change, she believes, is a necessary measure to prevent such unbearable delays. It is her earnest plea that survivors of sexual abuse should not be further harmed by the very system designed to offer them relief and justice.

Doyle’s Plea: A Demand for Change

Doyle’s call to action is not merely a personal plea; it is a thundering demand for a change in the legal framework. It resonates deeply with other survivors, echoing their collective frustration and hope. Her struggle is a testament to the urgent need for legal mechanisms that support and expedite justice for individuals who have suffered from sexual abuse. In the end, the goal is clear: to ensure that no survivor is left languishing in the painful shadow of unresolved legal battles.

Human Rights Ireland Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

