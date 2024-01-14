en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Fast Fashion’s Environmental Impact and the Rise of Second-hand Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST
Fast Fashion’s Environmental Impact and the Rise of Second-hand Market

Fast fashion, an industry notorious for its swift production of inexpensive, trendy clothing, shows no signs of deceleration. In Ireland alone, charity shops received a staggering 300 million unwanted clothing items last year. But the scope of wastefulness is not merely confined to this island nation. Globally, an estimated $400 billion to $1 trillion worth of fashion items, annually produced, never find a user or buyer, meeting their end in landfills.

Fast Fashion: An Environmental Adversary

The fast fashion industry is a significant environmental adversary, contributing to pollution, water waste, and greenhouse gas emissions. It stands as one of the world’s largest polluters, with practices far from sustainable and an overproduction problem that’s difficult to overlook. The supply chain and sourcing of materials further contribute to environmental degradation. The environmental impact is particularly concerning due to the use of harmful chemicals in cotton production and the environmental harm caused by extensive transportation within the supply chain.

Second-Hand Market: A Green Resurgence

However, there’s a growing awareness about the issues of overproduction and waste in the fashion industry, leading to the rise of the second-hand market. This shift is propelled by an increasing interest in vintage clothing, a generational move towards sustainability, and economic factors such as the rising cost of living. Last year, nearly half of the Irish population engaged in selling second-hand goods, indicating a significant shift in consumer behavior and a potential positive trend towards a more sustainable fashion industry.

Fast Fashion Brands Under Scrutiny

Recent reports target fast fashion giant, Shein, alleging that its rock-bottom prices are made possible through forced labor, human rights violations, and plagiarism of other designers’ work. Amidst a possible initial public offering in the U.S., the company turned to social media influencers to rehabilitate its public image. However, critics claim these efforts as mere propaganda stunts. A congressional report titled ‘Fast Fashion and the Uyghur Genocide’ raises unsettling concerns about Shein’s supply chain in the Xinjiang region of China, with findings of overworked employees and clothing containing elevated levels of hazardous chemicals.

0
Fashion Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
8 mins ago
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
Former World No. 3 tennis player, Sloane Stephens, ushers in the new season of the 2024 Australian Open with a refreshing sartorial choice. She will be gracing the court in a white dress designed by the wellness and activewear brand ‘Free People Movement’. This marks a new chapter in Stephens’ career, who formerly associated with
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
23 mins ago
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
24 mins ago
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
12 mins ago
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
Burberry Tote from 'Succession' Sells for $18,750 at Auction
13 mins ago
Burberry Tote from 'Succession' Sells for $18,750 at Auction
Carmen Dell'Orefice, 92, Defies Age in Fashion Industry: Plus Other Unique Stories
22 mins ago
Carmen Dell'Orefice, 92, Defies Age in Fashion Industry: Plus Other Unique Stories
Latest Headlines
World News
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
23 seconds
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
24 seconds
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
24 seconds
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
51 seconds
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
2 mins
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
3 mins
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
4 mins
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
4 mins
Richmond Triumphs Over George Mason in Competitive College Basketball Matchup
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
5 mins
In Tight Contest, Holy Cross Edges Past Lehigh in College Basketball
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app