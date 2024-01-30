Fair City's Shane Quigley Murphy and Connie Doona Unveil Their Off-Screen Romance

Shane Quigley Murphy, the actor renowned for his portrayal of Gareth Boyle in the RTE soap 'Fair City,' has publicly announced his romantic relationship with co-star Connie Doona, who is known for her role as Zoe Allen in the same drama. The couple commenced their alliance in the middle of last year, maintaining it under wraps from their fellow cast members for a considerable time period.

Coincidental Break Strengthens Bond

Fortuitously, a break in filming early into their relationship allowed the couple to spend three months together. This time spent in each other's company allowed them to cultivate a deeper connection, away from the prying eyes of the media and their colleagues. Once their relationship was revealed to their peers, it was met with a warm reception, with many lauding Connie's amiable disposition and the harmonious dynamic between the couple.

Supportive Partner Amidst Dancing Stardom

Shane, currently a contestant on 'Dancing With The Stars,' expressed gratitude for Connie's unwavering support in his dance performances. Connie holds significant admiration for his dance partner, Laura Nolan. Despite the infamous 'Strictly curse,' Shane emphasizes there is no unease, as both he and Laura are in secure relationships. He underscored the importance of having a partner who comprehends the rigors of the entertainment industry.

Shared Goals and Aspirations

The couple shares mutual goals and aspirations in the world of arts and bolsters each other's careers. Shane also touched upon his demanding filming schedule for 'Fair City', expressing appreciation for the opportunity to participate in 'Dancing With The Stars.' The dance competition provides him with a welcome respite from his emotionally taxing role in the soap opera.