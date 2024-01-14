en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Exploring Ireland’s Waning Ties with the Catholic Church: Ardal O’Hanlon’s ‘The Last Priests in Ireland’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Exploring Ireland’s Waning Ties with the Catholic Church: Ardal O’Hanlon’s ‘The Last Priests in Ireland’

In the desolate halls of Clonliffe College Seminary in Drumcondra, Dublin, actor Ardal O’Hanlon, best known for his portrayal of Father Dougal McGuire in the ‘Father Ted’ comedy series, embarks on a profound journey. His objective: to explore Ireland’s dwindling ties with the Catholic Church, a relationship deeply marred by an array of scandals. This exploration forms the core of an upcoming documentary, ‘The Last Priests in Ireland.’

The Seminary: A Symbol of Change

The vacant seminary stands as a silent yet potent symbol of the Catholic Church’s waning influence in Ireland. Once bustling with seminarians eager to join the priesthood, the institution now echoes with a poignant sense of abandonment. It’s the visual representation of the Church’s struggle to retain relevance amidst an evolving Irish society.

Shifting Public Sentiment

O’Hanlon reflects on the changing public sentiment towards the Church. The intense anger and raw emotions that once clouded the perception of clergy have started to subside, making room for a more balanced perspective. This shift has made it feasible to produce a documentary that could portray priests in a somewhat positive light – a feat that might have been unthinkable a decade earlier.

The Last Priests in Ireland

The documentary, set to be broadcast on RTE1, delves into the current state of the priesthood in Ireland. It examines the Church’s declining influence and the legacy of its past transgressions. A modern narrative unfolds, revealing the challenges faced by those who choose to don the priestly garb in these changed times. As the title suggests, ‘The Last Priests in Ireland’ is a testament to the enduring yet beleaguered institution of the priesthood, standing firm in the face of societal and institutional upheaval.

0
Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
46 seconds ago
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
In a thrilling Champions Cup clash, Munster’s Simon Zebo showcased his formidable skills by scoring his 35th European try, a feat that has sparked discussions about a possible return to the Ireland national rugby team. The exciting match against Toulon saw Munster initially trailing behind, thanks to a spectacular run by Toulon’s Jiuta Wainiqolo, who
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
Sinn Féin Reassures Multinationals on Corporate Tax, High Earners Worry
20 mins ago
Sinn Féin Reassures Multinationals on Corporate Tax, High Earners Worry
PWC Ireland's Head of Tax Criticizes OECD's Former Director over Corporate Tax Reforms
20 mins ago
PWC Ireland's Head of Tax Criticizes OECD's Former Director over Corporate Tax Reforms
Mark Troy: Upholding Legacy and Shaping Future of Offaly's Hurling
17 mins ago
Mark Troy: Upholding Legacy and Shaping Future of Offaly's Hurling
Government Ministers to Negotiate Over Budget Deficit Amid Rising Costs
19 mins ago
Government Ministers to Negotiate Over Budget Deficit Amid Rising Costs
Historic Radisson Blu St Helen's Hotel in Dublin Up for Sale
19 mins ago
Historic Radisson Blu St Helen's Hotel in Dublin Up for Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
30 seconds
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
45 seconds
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
46 seconds
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
2 mins
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
2 mins
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
2 mins
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
2 mins
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
Political Shift in Catalonia: Junts Broadens Its Agenda Amidst Criticism
2 mins
Political Shift in Catalonia: Junts Broadens Its Agenda Amidst Criticism
Chris Russo's Faux Pas: Misinformation and the Importance of Fact-Checking
2 mins
Chris Russo's Faux Pas: Misinformation and the Importance of Fact-Checking
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app