Embrace FARM Steps Up Support With Wear Our Wellies Fundraiser

Embrace FARM, a beacon of support for Irish farm families, is stepping up its efforts with an innovative approach to fundraising. This network, known for its unwavering dedication to the farming community, is launching its inaugural Wear Our Wellies (WOW) fundraising day on January 31st. The initiative encourages people across West Cork to don a pair of wellies for the day, symbolically standing in solidarity with farm families grappling with the aftermath of serious injuries or sudden death.

Boots On for a Cause

Embrace FARM is inviting schools, businesses, groups, and individuals in West Cork to step into their wellies for the day. Whether it's at the office, in the classroom, at the supermarket, or simply strolling down the main street, the sight of wellies will serve as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of the farming community.

Supporting Farm Families

Under the stewardship of Catherine Kenneally, the business development manager from West Cork, the organization has already made a significant impact. It has extended a comforting hand and offered practical support to over 400 farm families who have experienced the devastating effects of accidents. The Wear Our Wellies event is another step towards broadening the reach of their support and expanding their network.

A Call to Action

Participation in the fundraiser is not limited to wearing wellies alone. Participants can also text 'FARM' to 50300 to make a donation of €4. Additionally, they can invite friends to show their support by donating through the WOW iDonate fundraising page. In an era where social media plays a crucial role in disseminating information, participants are encouraged to share their WOW day experiences on their platforms, tagging Embrace FARM and using a designated hashtag.