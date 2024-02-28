Element Pictures Ignites IP Frenzy with Dublin's Storyhouse Festival, Series Mania's New Market

Element Pictures, renowned for its work on 'Poor Things,' is making headlines with the launch of the Storyhouse Festival in Dublin, showcasing writers behind hits like 'Anatomy Of A Fall' and 'Holy Spider.' This event underscores the burgeoning emphasis on intellectual property (IP) within the film and TV industry, particularly in a challenging international market. The forthcoming Series Mania Forum in Lilles introduces a novel IP market, aiming to bridge the gap between IP owners and entertainment industry professionals, amid rising option fees and fierce competition for popular IP.

IP: The New Gold Standard in Entertainment

The race for engaging content has led industry professionals to lean heavily on established IPs, such as books and podcasts, for their lower risk and pre-built audiences. However, securing these hot commodities is becoming increasingly costly, with the UK market experiencing a sharp rise in option fees. Despite the allure of utilizing known IPs to navigate through the clutter of content, there is no assurance of success. Projects can face heightened scrutiny and potential backlash if they fail to meet fan expectations or if the adaptation strays too far from its source material.

Series Mania Forum: Pioneering the IP Market

The Series Mania Forum, set to occur in March, is adapting to the shifting landscape by introducing a dedicated IP market. This initiative facilitates matchmaking between IP owners and over 4,000 TV industry professionals. The goal is to streamline the development process, ensuring a faster turnaround from idea to production. Analysis indicates a significant portion of U.S. series launches already rely on some form of IP, a trend that's expected to grow as the industry continues to seek ways to mitigate risk and stand out in a saturated market.

Exploring New Frontiers in IP

As traditional sources of IP become more expensive and competitive, the industry is exploring untapped reservoirs, including journalism and film catalogs. Deals such as Sony Pictures' first-look agreement with the Guardian hint at broader, more creative interpretations of what constitutes valuable IP. This evolving definition opens doors to a myriad of possibilities, from lesser-known literary works to podcasts and beyond, challenging creators to think outside the box in their quest for compelling content that resonates with audiences and cuts through the noise.

The focus on IP not only reflects the industry's hunger for content that captivates and engages but also highlights the shifting dynamics of content creation and acquisition. As producers and broadcasters continue to navigate the complexities of the market, the exploration of new and diverse forms of IP will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the future of entertainment. The Storyhouse Festival and Series Mania Forum's IP market represent key milestones in this journey, signaling a broader trend towards innovation, collaboration, and a deeper appreciation for the stories that connect us all.