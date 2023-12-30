Eileen Dunne Swaps Newsroom for Dancing with the Stars

In an unanticipated twist, former RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne is gearing up to twirl and pirouette on the Dancing with the Stars stage, despite nursing a foot injury. This revelation comes as part of a broader discussion about her years in the media industry and her friendships with fellow news stalwarts.

From Newsroom to Dance Studio

Eileen Dunne, a familiar face on RTÉ, is set to grace a different kind of stage in the upcoming season of the annual terpsichorean tournament, Dancing with the Stars. She will join a diverse line-up that includes personalities like former Miss World Rosanna Davison, TV presenters Katja Mia and Laura Fox, Fair City actors Shane Quigley Murphy and Rory Cowan, jockey Davy Russell, Wild Youth singer David Whelan, drag queen Blu Hydrangea, and TikTok sensation Miriam Mullins.

Despite having a ‘gammy foot’, as she puts it, Dunne is not short on enthusiasm for the dance competition. Her interest in the show, despite her lack of formal dancing experience, stems from her admiration for the British equivalent, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, and seeing former colleagues like Mary Kennedy and Aengus Mac Grianna participate.

Reflections On a Storied Career

As she prepares for her new venture, Dunne reflects on her storied career in the media industry, including the rare moments when she lost her composure on air. She also speaks affectionately about her friendship with Anne Doyle, another veteran in the field.

She shares insights into her home life, including her experience as a mother and her son’s move to Barcelona during the pandemic. Dunne also opens up about her holiday home in Brittany, and how her father was instrumental in sparking her interest in media.

A Swipe at Previous Management

Among the many topics Dunne addresses, she also takes a moment to voice her frustration with the former RTÉ director general, Dee Forbes, and the previous management at RTÉ.

As Dunne steps away from the newsroom and into the spotlight of the dancefloor, fans of the Irish Independent can follow her journey through various subscription plans available on the news outlet’s website. Alongside this, the website outlines the use of cookies and data processing for various purposes including advertising, content measurement, audience insights, and social media engagement, with users given the option to agree and close, learn more, or change their preferences at any time.