Ireland

Eileen Dunne Swaps Newsroom for Dancing with the Stars

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:38 pm EST
Eileen Dunne Swaps Newsroom for Dancing with the Stars

In an unanticipated twist, former RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne is gearing up to twirl and pirouette on the Dancing with the Stars stage, despite nursing a foot injury. This revelation comes as part of a broader discussion about her years in the media industry and her friendships with fellow news stalwarts.

From Newsroom to Dance Studio

Eileen Dunne, a familiar face on RTÉ, is set to grace a different kind of stage in the upcoming season of the annual terpsichorean tournament, Dancing with the Stars. She will join a diverse line-up that includes personalities like former Miss World Rosanna Davison, TV presenters Katja Mia and Laura Fox, Fair City actors Shane Quigley Murphy and Rory Cowan, jockey Davy Russell, Wild Youth singer David Whelan, drag queen Blu Hydrangea, and TikTok sensation Miriam Mullins.

Despite having a ‘gammy foot’, as she puts it, Dunne is not short on enthusiasm for the dance competition. Her interest in the show, despite her lack of formal dancing experience, stems from her admiration for the British equivalent, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, and seeing former colleagues like Mary Kennedy and Aengus Mac Grianna participate.

Reflections On a Storied Career

As she prepares for her new venture, Dunne reflects on her storied career in the media industry, including the rare moments when she lost her composure on air. She also speaks affectionately about her friendship with Anne Doyle, another veteran in the field.

She shares insights into her home life, including her experience as a mother and her son’s move to Barcelona during the pandemic. Dunne also opens up about her holiday home in Brittany, and how her father was instrumental in sparking her interest in media.

A Swipe at Previous Management

Among the many topics Dunne addresses, she also takes a moment to voice her frustration with the former RTÉ director general, Dee Forbes, and the previous management at RTÉ.

As Dunne steps away from the newsroom and into the spotlight of the dancefloor, fans of the Irish Independent can follow her journey through various subscription plans available on the news outlet's website.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

