Dublin's Newest Bar Burglarized Days After Opening, Hosts 'Pity Party' to Support Staff

Bootleg on Drury Street, a new Dublin bar that fell victim to thieves shortly after its grand opening. In the early hours of Thursday, 22nd February 2024, burglars smashed through the front window, making off with the till, several bottles of wine, and hard-earned tips meant for the staff. But rather than bowing down to despair, the Bootleg team responded with resilience and creativity, announcing a unique 'pity party' to recoup the stolen tips and support their staff.

Immediate Aftermath and Community Support

The break-in didn't just result in physical losses but also a sense of violation for the staff who had poured their efforts into launching the bar. The incident was quickly reported to An Garda Síochána, who have since been conducting a technical examination as part of their investigation. Despite the setback, the community around Drury Street has rallied in support of Bootleg. Offers of assistance and solidarity have poured in, demonstrating the strong community spirit that defines Dublin's hospitality scene.

'Pity Party': A Creative Response to Adversity

In a striking move, Bootleg announced a 'pity party' event on social media, inviting the community to come together in support of the staff affected by the theft. The event, characterized by its offering of 'pity prosecco' at a split cost, aims to replace the stolen tips and send a strong message of resilience. The initiative not only highlights the bar's determination to overcome the challenges but also serves as a testament to the solidarity within the hospitality industry. It's a reminder that even in the face of adversity, creativity and community can pave the way for recovery and strength.