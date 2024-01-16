Dublin's First Homeless Death of 2024: A City Mourns Stephen 'Clarkey' Clarke

The lifeless body of Stephen 'Clarkey' Clarke, a middle-aged father, was discovered at the foot of a former church on St Andrew's Street, in the heart of Dublin city. The discovery, made on the morning of January 9th, marked a chilling beginning to the year. Clarke, a rough sleeper, had succumbed to the biting cold, making his the first reported death of a homeless individual in the city in 2024.

Struggling to Identify a Lost Soul

Clarke was found without any form of identification. It took the authorities a painstaking three days to establish his identity. As the Garda (Irish police) delved into the investigation, a post-mortem examination was conducted, with the findings set to form a part of the coroner's file.

A Gentle Soul Remembered

Those who had interacted with Clarke in the homeless services painted a picture of a decent, gentle, and quiet man. His death has stirred emotions within the community, bringing the harsh realities of homelessness into sharper focus.

A City Mourns

In a poignant display of solidarity and mourning, a makeshift street shrine has sprung up at the site of Clarke's death. Floral bouquets, a photo collage, and candles now adorn the steps of the former church, serving as a silent testament to a life lost far too soon.