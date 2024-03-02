Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards: Triumphs for 'Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World' and 'That They May Face The Rising Sun'

To the Light House cinema for the annual Dublin Film Critics Circle (DFCC) awards, presented in association with Limelight Communications, at the Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF). Winner of best film was Radu Jude's vast antic satire Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World. Following its world premiere at Locarno last August, the Romanian film has gathered a cultish following among the world's critics. "Daring, smart, and angry - featuring a standout performance by Ilinca Manolache - this might be my own favourite film in the festival," Tara Brady, president of the DFCC, remarked.

Best Irish film was Pat Collins's take on John McGahern's That They May Face The Rising Sun.

New Talents and Veteran Innovators Honored

The Michael Dwyer Discovery Award, named for The Irish Times's late film correspondent, went the way of Pavia Sidhu and Yugam Sood, stars of Tarsem Singh Dhandwar's touching drama Dear Jassi. The Maverick Award, named for late DFCC member George Byrne, was awarded to the veteran Canadian innovator Guy Maddin. Affection for Dutch animation Oink, concerning an adorable pig, saw it awarded its own special jury prize.

Diverse Irish Cinema Showcased

The array of new Irish films at this year's Dublin International Film Festival showed the art in all its variety. From the ambitious adaptation of Antigone in Marian Quinn's Twig to the contrasting angles on the Troubles by Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor's Baltimore, the festival reflected a broad spectrum of themes and storytelling techniques. Alan Gilsenan's The Irish Question and Tadhg O'Sullivan's The Swallow exemplify the festival's range from historical analysis to poetic memory pieces.

Documentaries and Special Features Leave a Mark

DIFF's strong documentary lineup included Tanya Doyle's Eat/Sleep/Cheer/Repeat and Susan Thomson's The Swimming Diaries, offering deep dives into Irish cheerleading and personal loss, respectively. Brendan Gleeson's tribute to Hughes's pub in the documentary receiving a limited release post-DIFF highlighted the changing face of Dublin's traditional music scene, reminding viewers of the city's evolving cultural landscape.

As the Dublin International Film Festival draws to a close, the awarded films and their creators have not only captivated audiences but also sparked conversations about the future of cinema. The success of Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World and That They May Face The Rising Sun at the DFCC awards underscores the vibrancy and diversity of contemporary filmmaking, promising exciting developments in the years to come.