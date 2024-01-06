en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Dublin Devastated by Severe Flooding in October 2011

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Dublin Devastated by Severe Flooding in October 2011

It was a grim October in 2011 when Dublin was hit by a catastrophic flood that caused extensive damage to the city and claimed two lives. The deluge was particularly destructive in Dundrum Town Centre, where stores were swamped, triggering evacuations and leaving a lasting imprint on the city’s landscape.

The Unrelenting Downpour

The intensity of the rainfall was staggering. Met Eireann reported that up to 85 mm (3.3 inches) of rain fell in just three hours, an amount typically expected over an entire month. The unrelenting downpour led to the widespread flooding that forced Dublin City Council to activate its major emergency plan, a testament to the gravity of the situation.

Road Closures and Disruptions

The aftermath was chaotic. Roads in both Dublin and Wicklow counties were closed the following day, causing significant disruption and highlighting the breadth of the flood’s impact. The floodwaters didn’t discriminate, wreaking havoc wherever they flowed, and leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.

Tragic Losses

Amid the physical destruction, two lives were tragically lost. Cecilia De Jesus, a 58-year-old Filipino care worker, and newly minted Irish citizen, was found drowned in her basement flat on Parnell Road in Harold’s Cross. Cecilia had only recently moved into her new home. The second victim was Ciaran Jones, a stout member of An Garda Siochana, who was swept away by the turbulent River Liffey at Ballysmuttan Bridge in Co Wicklow.

This heartbreaking incident underscores the harsh reality of extreme weather events and the devastating impact they can have on communities. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of emergency preparedness, the value of human life, and the power of nature.

0
Disaster Ireland Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
4 mins ago
Fire Rages Along AP-7 Highway in Alicante: Evacuation, Traffic Disruption, and Ongoing Battle
A blaze of considerable magnitude has engulfed the vegetation along the Autopista AP-7 highway in the Altea Hills of Alicante, Spain. The fire, which broke out on the morning of January 6, 2024, has led to significant damage to the surrounding flora, transforming the once-green expanse into a smoky, ashen landscape. Evacuation Measures and Firefighting
Fire Rages Along AP-7 Highway in Alicante: Evacuation, Traffic Disruption, and Ongoing Battle
The Unseen Toll: South Australian Farmers' Battle with Post-Flood Recovery
2 hours ago
The Unseen Toll: South Australian Farmers' Battle with Post-Flood Recovery
Landslide in West Java, Indonesia: Casualties and Missing Persons Reported
3 hours ago
Landslide in West Java, Indonesia: Casualties and Missing Persons Reported
Unprecedented Flash Flooding Hits Regional Victoria Amid Record-Breaking Rainfall
15 mins ago
Unprecedented Flash Flooding Hits Regional Victoria Amid Record-Breaking Rainfall
Over 300 Reported Missing Following Powerful Earthquake in Japan
44 mins ago
Over 300 Reported Missing Following Powerful Earthquake in Japan
Dome Market Fire: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Fire Safety Measures
2 hours ago
Dome Market Fire: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Fire Safety Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
2 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
2 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
2 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
2 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
3 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
4 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
5 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
5 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
5 mins
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app