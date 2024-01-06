Dublin Devastated by Severe Flooding in October 2011

It was a grim October in 2011 when Dublin was hit by a catastrophic flood that caused extensive damage to the city and claimed two lives. The deluge was particularly destructive in Dundrum Town Centre, where stores were swamped, triggering evacuations and leaving a lasting imprint on the city’s landscape.

The Unrelenting Downpour

The intensity of the rainfall was staggering. Met Eireann reported that up to 85 mm (3.3 inches) of rain fell in just three hours, an amount typically expected over an entire month. The unrelenting downpour led to the widespread flooding that forced Dublin City Council to activate its major emergency plan, a testament to the gravity of the situation.

Road Closures and Disruptions

The aftermath was chaotic. Roads in both Dublin and Wicklow counties were closed the following day, causing significant disruption and highlighting the breadth of the flood’s impact. The floodwaters didn’t discriminate, wreaking havoc wherever they flowed, and leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.

Tragic Losses

Amid the physical destruction, two lives were tragically lost. Cecilia De Jesus, a 58-year-old Filipino care worker, and newly minted Irish citizen, was found drowned in her basement flat on Parnell Road in Harold’s Cross. Cecilia had only recently moved into her new home. The second victim was Ciaran Jones, a stout member of An Garda Siochana, who was swept away by the turbulent River Liffey at Ballysmuttan Bridge in Co Wicklow.

This heartbreaking incident underscores the harsh reality of extreme weather events and the devastating impact they can have on communities. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of emergency preparedness, the value of human life, and the power of nature.