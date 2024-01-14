en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Dublin 9 Period Houses See Surge in Value Amid High Demand

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Dublin 9 Period Houses See Surge in Value Amid High Demand

In the heart of Dublin 9, an intriguing shift in the property market unfolded over the course of 2023. Large, red-brick period houses in neighborhoods like Drumcondra and Glasnevin saw a notable surge in value. The average price in Drumcondra climbed from €780,000 to €800,000, while in Glasnevin the average leapt from €800,000 to €825,000.

Demand for Period Houses Fuels the Rise

The driving force behind this upswing was a high demand for these period houses, unique for their charming red-brick facades, which are plentiful in the area. Sandra D’Arcy of Sherry FitzGerald, a leading Irish estate agency, pointed to the allure of these homes, stating that buyers were willing to pay a premium for houses that did not necessitate additional work.

Renovation Costs Influence Buying Behavior

Buyers’ preferences were further molded by the mounting costs of building materials and labor. The scarcity of available labor in the market also made potential homeowners wary of embarking on renovation projects. This fueled an increased demand for homes that were already in pristine condition, thus driving up their market value.

Overview of Dublin’s Property Market

Zooming out to take in the bigger picture, the average home in Dublin 9 was on the market for €320,000 last year, marking an increase of 3.4% in property values. The demand for housing remains high in Dublin, fueled by a lack of affordable housing and delays within the planning system. First-time buyers dominated mortgage transactions with an average mortgage value of €294,836. However, the city continues to grapple with issues related to accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees, as well as homelessness, underscoring the ongoing housing crisis.

0
Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
16 seconds ago
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
In a recent move that has sparked conversation, Mary Lou McDonald, the president of Sinn Fein, has put forth the notion that Stormont should be abolished in a united Ireland following a transitional period. This assertion is to avoid unnecessary ‘duplication for the sake of it’, as stated by McDonald. This perspective aligns with the
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
Dublin Property Market: Signs of Recovery and Predicted Growth in 2024
41 seconds ago
Dublin Property Market: Signs of Recovery and Predicted Growth in 2024
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
47 seconds ago
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
Housing Trends Shift in Dublin's Residential Areas: A Closer Look at Stoneybatter
19 seconds ago
Housing Trends Shift in Dublin's Residential Areas: A Closer Look at Stoneybatter
Irish Film Industry: Cillian Murphy’s Golden Globe Win and the Excitement Around 'Poor Things' & 'Gaucho Gaucho'
19 seconds ago
Irish Film Industry: Cillian Murphy’s Golden Globe Win and the Excitement Around 'Poor Things' & 'Gaucho Gaucho'
Dublin's Real Estate Market: A Tale of Two Cities
32 seconds ago
Dublin's Real Estate Market: A Tale of Two Cities
Latest Headlines
World News
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
17 seconds
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
34 seconds
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
34 seconds
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Contract Offer to Babar Azam
45 seconds
Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Contract Offer to Babar Azam
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
48 seconds
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
A Comprehensive Approach to Combating Obesity and Unveiling Anti-Aging Breakthroughs
1 min
A Comprehensive Approach to Combating Obesity and Unveiling Anti-Aging Breakthroughs
Arewa Leaders Urge President Tinubu to Act Against Underperforming Service Chiefs
1 min
Arewa Leaders Urge President Tinubu to Act Against Underperforming Service Chiefs
Lehigh Wrestling Team Secures Narrow Victory Over Cornell in Thrilling Dual Match
2 mins
Lehigh Wrestling Team Secures Narrow Victory Over Cornell in Thrilling Dual Match
Manchester City and School Budgets Poised for a Potential 5% Increase
2 mins
Manchester City and School Budgets Poised for a Potential 5% Increase
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app