Dublin 9 Period Houses See Surge in Value Amid High Demand

In the heart of Dublin 9, an intriguing shift in the property market unfolded over the course of 2023. Large, red-brick period houses in neighborhoods like Drumcondra and Glasnevin saw a notable surge in value. The average price in Drumcondra climbed from €780,000 to €800,000, while in Glasnevin the average leapt from €800,000 to €825,000.

Demand for Period Houses Fuels the Rise

The driving force behind this upswing was a high demand for these period houses, unique for their charming red-brick facades, which are plentiful in the area. Sandra D’Arcy of Sherry FitzGerald, a leading Irish estate agency, pointed to the allure of these homes, stating that buyers were willing to pay a premium for houses that did not necessitate additional work.

Renovation Costs Influence Buying Behavior

Buyers’ preferences were further molded by the mounting costs of building materials and labor. The scarcity of available labor in the market also made potential homeowners wary of embarking on renovation projects. This fueled an increased demand for homes that were already in pristine condition, thus driving up their market value.

Overview of Dublin’s Property Market

Zooming out to take in the bigger picture, the average home in Dublin 9 was on the market for €320,000 last year, marking an increase of 3.4% in property values. The demand for housing remains high in Dublin, fueled by a lack of affordable housing and delays within the planning system. First-time buyers dominated mortgage transactions with an average mortgage value of €294,836. However, the city continues to grapple with issues related to accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees, as well as homelessness, underscoring the ongoing housing crisis.