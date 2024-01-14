en English
Ireland

Dublin 5’s Housing Scarcity: The Downsizing Dilemma of Older Residents

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:44 pm EST
In the quiet and charming region of Dublin 5, Ireland, a distinct realty pattern has emerged. As older residents choose to stay put in their homes, a scarcity of available housing for potential buyers is becoming increasingly apparent. The limited turnover of homes is not due to a lack of demand but is rather symptomatic of a deeper issue within the community’s housing market.

The Downsizing Dilemma

According to Guy Doherty, a local real estate agent from Sherry FitzGerald, the primary reason for this scarcity is the reluctance of older residents to downsize. Many seniors fear that they would not find suitable, smaller properties within the same community, leading them to hold on to their homes. The result is a market where many house sales occur through probate, meaning they are sold after the homeowner’s death.

The Housing Market Dynamics

This unique situation has a significant impact on the housing market dynamics of Dublin 5. The lack of suitable downsizing options for the elderly has not only limited the turnover of homes but also created a housing shortage. This scarcity is causing problems for buyers, many of whom are being priced out of the market due to the robust demand for energy-efficient homes and the lack of supply.

Future Implications

The housing scarcity in Dublin 5 shows no signs of improvement in the near future. The challenge of providing appropriate smaller properties for elderly people who wish to downsize is a significant factor contributing to this issue. As long as this trend continues, the problem of housing scarcity in Dublin 5 is likely to persist, affecting both the current residents and those who aspire to settle in this charming region of Ireland.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Ireland

