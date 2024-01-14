en English
Ireland

Dublin 17 Property Market Hit by Severe Shortage: A Deep Dive into Ireland’s Housing Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Dublin 17 Property Market Hit by Severe Shortage: A Deep Dive into Ireland's Housing Crisis

In the heart of Dublin 17, an unexpected event has hit the property market. A drastic shortage of available stock has intensified the demand for housing, even ones that require renovation or are generally considered as less desirable. The market pulse is dictated by the scarcity of options, pushing potential buyers to seize any available property in sight.

Declining Properties for Sale

The property scenario in this area took a slower pace last year, with a mere 134 properties, encompassing both houses and apartments, being listed for sale. Mark McKenzie, a representative from the local estate agency DNG, drew attention to this significant reduction in stock.

The availability of properties, as McKenzie pointed out, was down by a staggering 50 to 60 percent as compared to the previous year. This dearth of available housing was not an overnight phenomenon. The root cause of the scarcity can be traced back to a general lack of new construction projects and a noticeable decrease in homeowners putting their properties on the market.

The Ripple Effects

The current state of the property market in Dublin 17 is not an isolated case. It reflects the broader, nationwide housing crisis Ireland has been grappling with. Concerns about the shortage of affordable housing have been echoed in multiple forums, including news articles and podcasts.

Rising property values, coupled with government initiatives aimed at tackling the housing crisis, have added an extra layer of complexity to the situation. Additionally, the impact of immigration on the property market has emerged as a critical factor to consider.

Looking Forward

The shortage of available stock in the property market is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention. The increased demand for all types of housing, including those typically considered less desirable, underscores the severity of the situation. The housing crisis in Dublin 17 is a stark reminder of the pressing need for comprehensive strategies to enhance housing availability and affordability across Ireland.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

