Drumkeeran to Welcome New Bus Shelters: A Community's Relief and Anticipation

In the heart of North Leitrim, a long-awaited project is unfolding that promises to bring significant relief and comfort to the local community. Spearheaded by Councillor Padraig Fallon, the initiative to construct new bus shelters in Drumkeeran is now progressing towards realization. During the Manorhamilton Municipal District's monthly meeting, it was reported that the design drawings for these much-needed shelters are currently under review by the National Transport Authority (NTA). This development marks a pivotal moment in a campaign that has weathered many seasons of anticipation.

A Beacon of Community Effort

The push for bus shelters in Drumkeeran, led by Cllr Fallon, has been a testament to the power of community advocacy. Padraig Fallon expressed his relief and satisfaction with the project's progress, emphasizing the community's need for shelter, especially during the harsh winter months. "This is not just about convenience; it's about providing our residents with the dignity of waiting for public transport in a safe and sheltered environment," Fallon remarked. This sentiment is echoed across the community, highlighting a collective yearning for infrastructural improvements that extend beyond mere aesthetics.

Expanding the Initiative

While Drumkeeran has been a focal point of this campaign, it is clear that the initiative encompasses a broader vision for North Leitrim. Cathaoirleach Cllr Justin Warnock shared insights into efforts to install bus shelters in Kinlough, despite facing challenges in finalizing locations. Additionally, Eric Gilroy, an engineer with Leitrim County Council, revealed plans to extend this initiative to Manorhamilton and Glenfarne. This broader approach indicates a comprehensive strategy to enhance the public transport infrastructure across several areas, promising greater accessibility and comfort for a wider section of the community.

Looking Ahead

The journey towards the installation of bus shelters in Drumkeeran and its neighboring areas is a narrative of patience, resilience, and collective action. As the design drawings await approval from the NTA, the community watches with bated breath, hopeful for a swift commencement of construction. Once approved, Leitrim County Council will direct the appointed contractor to begin the work immediately, marking the start of a new chapter in North Leitrim's public transport story. This project, though seemingly small in the grand scheme of urban development, holds profound significance for the residents of Drumkeeran and beyond, symbolizing progress, care, and the enduring spirit of community.