Dromoland Castle: Winner of the Independent's Reader Travel Awards 2024

The majestic Dromoland Castle, basking in the glory of its regal heritage, has been crowned the winner of the Independent's Reader Travel Awards 2024. It has been recognized as the zenith of Irish hospitality, setting new standards in unpretentious luxury and superior service.

Winner of the Reader Travel Awards 2024

Dromoland Castle's triumph in these prestigious awards underscores its ongoing commitment to providing guests with an unparalleled experience. The castle, a beacon of timeless elegance, has been lauded for its 'Regal Romance' package. This exclusive offering is steeped in opulence, providing guests with a two-night stay, a full Irish breakfast served each morning, and a two-course lunch for two.

Regal Romance Package: A Blend of Comfort and Indulgence

Priced at €1,038 per room, the package is a testament to Dromoland Castle's meticulous attention to detail. It promises a seamless blend of comfort and indulgence, with the castle's renowned warm hospitality being a given. The package also includes a 60-minute warm oil massage per person, offered by the skilled hands of OSKIA's therapists. This therapeutic experience is designed to rejuvenate the body and mind, creating an atmosphere of tranquillity for guests.

Comprehensive Facilities for a Luxurious Stay

Guests availing the Regal Romance package also have unrestricted access to the castle's leisure centre and swimming pool facilities. These amenities underscore Dromoland Castle's commitment to providing a comprehensive experience that encapsulates both comfort and indulgence. The castle's victory in the Reader Travel Awards 2024 serves as a testament to the exceptional quality of its offerings and its unwavering dedication to guest satisfaction.