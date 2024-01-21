Donegal Person of the Year 2023 to be Announced in a Departure from Tradition

In a fascinating shift from the usual, the Donegal Association is bracing itself to unveil the 2023 Donegal Person of the Year on February 10th. The announcement, steeped in anticipation and excitement, will be made locally in Rose's Bar, Creeslough, marking a break from the Dublin-based tradition.

Unfolding a New Tradition

Donegal, an emblem of Irish identity and heritage, is known for its strong community ties and rich cultural backdrop. The decision to announce locally, in the heart of Donegal, is seen as an embrace of these roots. While the announcement is to be made locally, the Gala Ball honoring the recipient will continue to grace The Bonnington Hotel in Dublin on April 6th, ensuring the grandeur and tradition of the event are upheld.

Continuing an Honorable Precedent

This year's announcement follows a significant precedent set when 'The People of Creeslough' were jointly honored as the previous Donegal Person of the Year. This collective honor was a tribute to the village's united response to a tragedy that occurred on October 7th, 2022. It was a testament to the strength of community spirit and resilience that permeates through Donegal's people.

The Anticipation Builds

As February 10th inches closer, the anticipation builds for the reveal of the 2023 Donegal Person of the Year. The decision to announce the award in Creeslough has captivated the local community and beyond, eagerly awaiting to celebrate the individual who, through their accomplishments or character, has made a significant impact on Donegal's community in the past year. The unveiling of the Donegal Person of the Year is not just an event – it is a celebration of Donegal's spirit, its people, and their unwavering resilience.