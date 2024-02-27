Donegal Film Office Announces €10,000 Short Film Bursary for Local Talent

For the fourth consecutive year, the Donegal Film Office has secured a significant funding boost from Creative Ireland, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing the county's filmmaking talent. With a generous grant of €10,000, the Short Film Bursary Award targets filmmakers residing and working in Donegal, aiming to support the production of a 10-12 minute drama or documentary set in the picturesque landscapes of the county in 2024.

Empowering Local Creatives

The initiative is designed to support creative professionals and enhance filmmaking activities within Donegal. Emphasizing original and engaging storytelling, the bursary seeks applications from filmmakers with a developed script that has been reviewed by a Director and consulted with a Producer. Aideen Doherty, a representative from the Donegal Film Office, stressed the film sector's role as an economic driver, showcasing local stories, attracting tourism, and fostering sector growth.

Boosting Donegal's Film Industry

In 2023, the film industry in Donegal experienced a significant influx of investment, totaling €9.3 million, which benefitted local crew, cast, and services. This financial injection not only underscores the industry's potential for economic development but also highlights the attractiveness of Donegal as a filming location. The Donegal Film Office appreciates the ongoing support from the National Creative Ireland Programme 2023-2027, recognizing the substantial opportunity it presents for the county.

Application Process and Deadline

Interested filmmakers are encouraged to apply for the bursary, with detailed information and the application form available on the Donegal Film Office website. The application deadline is set for 29 March 2024 at 4pm, offering ample time for filmmakers to develop and refine their proposals. This bursary represents a unique opportunity for local talent to bring their visions to life, with the stunning backdrop of Donegal serving as their canvas.

The Donegal Film Office's Short Film Bursary Award underscores a continued investment in the cultural and economic vitality of the region. By supporting local filmmakers, the initiative not only enriches the cultural landscape but also positions Donegal as a vibrant hub for creative and cinematic endeavors. As the application deadline approaches, the anticipation builds for the innovative and captivating stories that will emerge, further cementing Donegal's status as a destination for filmmakers and audiences alike.