Donegal County's Asylum Seeker Challenge: An Unbalanced Equation

In the picturesque landscape of Donegal County, Ireland, a rising tide of International Protection Applicants has surged, casting long shadows on the national average. Mary T Sweeney, representative of Aontu, reveals that the county is currently accommodating 1,641 asylum seekers and 5,259 Ukrainian refugees—8.9% of the total Ukrainian population in Ireland.

Advertisment

Imbalance in the Distribution of Asylum Seekers

Sweeney's criticism of the distribution process is sharp, labeling it as 'disastrous'. The uneven and unbalanced dispersal of asylum seekers across the country is a matter of serious concern. Many are arriving from other European Union countries, often without proper travel documents, and the decision-making process for their applications can stretch over a grueling six-year period.

Lax Enforcement and Escalating Costs

Advertisment

Adding to the existing challenges, enforcement of deportation orders has been lax, with only 15% of these orders being executed. The dark underbelly of people smuggling rears its head too, an issue Sweeney argues the government has failed to adequately address. The financial burden of the asylum process has witnessed a dramatic rise, with accommodation costs alone soaring by 86% to €365 million in 2022. The current approach, according to Sweeney, is failing to deliver effective services to both asylum seekers and local communities.

National Overview of Asylum Seekers

Amid these challenges, Dublin holds the highest number of international protection applicants, accounting for 1.7% of its population with 9,310 individuals. In stark contrast, counties such as Cavan, Carlow, Kilkenny, Offaly, and Tipperary have less than 0.5% of their population seeking asylum. The Irish government, under pressure, plans to pivot from last-minute accommodation for asylum seekers to larger State-owned buildings. However, the reactive approach to providing accommodation has come under fire, igniting calls for a more planned, national strategy.