Donegal County Council Wins Prestigious LAMA Award for Beach Accessibility Initiatives

Donegal County Council has garnered national acclaim with the All Ireland Community and Council LAMA Award for its groundbreaking 'A Vision for Gold Standard Beach Accessibility' project. This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Executive John G Mc Laughlin, signifies a landmark achievement in the Council's pursuit of inclusivity and accessibility within the county. Through a collaborative approach involving various council departments and partnerships with community, tourism, and business organizations, Donegal is setting a precedent in enhancing beach access for all.

Championing Inclusivity: A Systematic Approach

At the heart of the project is a commitment to dismantling the barriers faced by many in accessing beach areas. This has led to significant infrastructural enhancements, including the installation of boardwalks, beach mats, seating areas, and viewpoints, complemented by the provision of 15 beach wheelchairs and mobility walkers. Furthermore, the initiative is paving the way for the establishment of 'Changing Places' facilities, aimed at catering to individuals with more complex needs. An ambitious goal is set to have Narin Portnoo recognized as Ireland's First Age-Friendly Beach, underscoring Donegal's forward-thinking approach to accessibility.

A Collaborative Effort Recognized

The award reflects the collective effort of the Donegal County Council staff, local communities, and elected members, all of whom have played a pivotal role in the project's success. Cathaoirleach Martin Harley lauded the dedication and support of everyone involved. Furthermore, the project's scope included comprehensive accessibility audits of five blue flag beaches, funded by the Council's Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme. These audits have provided a blueprint for future actions aimed at enhancing accessibility across all county beaches, ensuring a more inclusive community for everyone.

Setting a National Benchmark

Michael McGarvey, Director of Service for Water and Environment, highlighted the broader implications of the project for community health and well-being. By improving local infrastructure to make it more inclusive, Donegal County Council is contributing to the health and enjoyment of the community at large. This initiative not only places Donegal at the forefront of accessibility efforts in Ireland but also serves as an inspiration for other counties to follow suit. The Council's recognition for other shortlisted projects further emphasizes its commitment to innovation and positive impact across a range of initiatives.

Donegal County Council's achievement in winning the All Ireland Community and Council LAMA Award for its 'A Vision for Gold Standard Beach Accessibility' project is a testament to its dedication to inclusivity, collaboration, and innovation. This recognition not only celebrates the strides made in making beaches more accessible to all but also sets a benchmark for future projects aimed at enhancing community health and well-being. As Donegal continues to lead by example, the hope is that other regions will be inspired to undertake similar initiatives, fostering a more inclusive and accessible environment for everyone.