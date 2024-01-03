en English
Ireland

Donegal County Council Opens Applications for Development Fund Initiative 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Donegal County Council Opens Applications for Development Fund Initiative 2024

In an effort to stimulate local growth and development, the Donegal County Council in Ireland has declared that the Development Fund Initiative 2024 is now open for applications. This initiative is specifically designed to support an array of development projects, significantly benefiting local communities, areas, and groups within Donegal.

Scope and Impact

The range of projects eligible for funding is extensive, spanning across social, cultural, heritage, and other related fields. The ultimate goal is to foster initiatives that would yield a positive impact on the local communities, thereby enhancing the quality of life and promoting a sense of community cohesion.

The Application Process

Those interested in applying can seek more information and submit their applications via the Donegal County Council’s website. Queries can also be addressed through email or phone. The ‘Community and Funding For Your Group’ section on the council’s website provides detailed information on the procedure. Additionally, two contact numbers have been provided for further assistance, streamlining the process for potential applicants.

Crucial Timelines

The deadline for submitting completed applications for the Development Fund Initiative 2024 is scheduled for 4pm on February 2nd. It is imperative for interested parties to adhere to the timeline, ensuring that their applications are processed in a timely manner.

By facilitating this funding, Donegal County Council is not only investing in the present but shaping the future of the region, encouraging locals to actively participate in their community’s development and growth.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

