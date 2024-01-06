Donegal County Council Launches Online Planning Portal for Simplified Applications

In a bid to simplify the process of planning permission applications and make it more accessible, Donegal County Council, in association with all other Local Authorities in Ireland, has unveiled a new platform – the Local Government Online Planning portal. This innovative tool allows agents, developers, and the general public to submit applications for planning permissions, make submissions or observations as third parties – all in a digital format.

Online Planning Portal: A Step Towards Digital Transformation

The digital move is a part of a broader effort to embrace technology and transform traditional administrative procedures into more user-friendly, efficient, and environmentally-friendly processes. The online portal provides applicants with 24-hour access to their application status, thus increasing transparency and boosting confidence in the process.

Additional Benefits of the Digital Shift

Beyond facilitating the planning permission application process, the online portal comes with added advantages. Users can pay their planning fees via card, cutting down the need for physical transactions. The digital shift also reduces the need for physical printing, contributing to the council’s green initiatives. The portal also ensures improved promptness in making information available to the public. This level of accessibility and transparency is expected to foster greater trust and engagement between the council and the public.

Keeping Track of Applications

The portal doesn’t just stop at application submission. Users have the opportunity to view previously submitted applications and monitor ongoing ones via a personalized dashboard. This feature creates an additional layer of convenience for users, allowing them to keep track of their applications in real-time.

The introduction of the online planning portal is a significant step towards digital transformation, aimed at making planning permission procedures more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly. It signifies the commitment of Donegal County Council and other Local Authorities in Ireland to leverage technology and serve their citizens better.

