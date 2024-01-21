Donegal County Council Braces for Storm Isha: Public Urged to Exercise Caution

As Storm Isha barrels toward Ireland, Donegal County Council has issued an urgent public warning for residents to exercise extreme caution. With a Status Red wind warning in place for Donegal, Galway, and Mayo, the council is taking a proactive role in community safety. From pre-deploying sandbags in high-risk areas to maintaining an emergency response team on standby, the council's efforts aim to mitigate potential damage and safeguard the public.

Preparing for Storm Isha's Arrival

Donegal County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team is closely monitoring the storm's progress. The council has preemptively stationed sandbags in areas identified as high risk for flooding or storm impact. An additional supply of sandbags is on standby, ready for deployment should the situation worsen. This hands-on approach to storm preparation is a direct response to the extreme winds and destructive gusts forecasted by Met Eireann, particularly in coastal and exposed areas.

Navigating the Storm Safely

The council's primary concern is public safety. It is urging residents to stay away from coastal areas, avoid hazardous driving conditions, and not to touch fallen electricity wires. In anticipation of significant power outages, residents are also advised to maintain fully charged mobile phones to stay connected during the storm. The council's warning extends until 1am on Monday, with a Status Orange wind warning in place across the country.

Coordinating a National Response

The National Emergency Coordination Group, in conjunction with Local Authorities and the Department of Transport, is preparing for potential disruptions to transport services. Crisis Management Teams have been activated, and the NDFEM Crisis Management Team is actively monitoring the storm's evolution. The collective efforts of these teams aim to ensure a coordinated response to the storm, with the safety and well-being of the public as their central focus.