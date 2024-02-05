Donegal Civil Defence Salutes its Volunteers at Annual Awards Ceremony

In a grand display of recognition and appreciation, the Donegal Civil Defence hosted its annual awards ceremony at the Villa Rose Hotel in Ballybofey. The occasion served as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and continuous service of the organization's volunteers, a contribution that the Donegal County Council's Strategic Policy Committee officially endorsed and acknowledged last July.

County Commander Honored

Mr. Paidin Doherty, the Civil Defence County Commander, accepted an award on behalf of all the members from Cllr Gerry McMonagle, Leas Cathaoirleach. The award was a symbolic representation of the collective effort and dedication of the Civil Defence team. The ceremony was graced by several council members, including Cllr Micheal Naughton, Cllr Ciaran Brogan, Cllr Liam Doherty, and Cllr Patrick McGowan, who came forth to show their support.

Awards and Recognitions

The night was abuzz with various awards such as Training Certifications, Long Service Medals, and Officer Promotions being distributed among the deserving volunteers. Ms. Roisin McGuire from the Civil Defence College presented the training certificates, a milestone for many volunteers in their service journey. Mr. John McLaughlin of Donegal County Council also played a significant role in the evening by honoring the volunteers who have dedicated 10 years of service to the organization.

Award for Half-Century of Service

In a moment of high honor and respect, special recognition was given to Mr. James Dolan who has been a pillar of the organization with an incredible 50 years of continuous service. His award will be presented in a separate ceremony in Dublin on March 7th, a gesture that signifies the depth of his commitment. Additionally, the event saw Mr. Garry Martin, Director of Service, presenting promotions to several officers, thereby marking a significant milestone in their careers with the Civil Defence.