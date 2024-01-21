Donegal Braces for Gale Force Winds as Storm Isha Approaches

Donegal braces itself as Storm Isha, a tempest set to bring gale-force winds and heavy rain, approaches. The imminent storm has put local services, including the Roads Service, Fire Service, and Civil Defence crews, on high alert. In preparation for the looming weather event, the Donegal County Council has activated its Severe Weather Assessment Team to monitor the situation and prepare for potential emergencies.

Warnings and Preparations

A Status Orange wind warning is in place from 5pm on Sunday until 2am on Monday, with the warning extended by three hours in Donegal. Concurrently, a nationwide Status Yellow wind warning will be in effect from Sunday morning until 4am on Monday. In certain areas, a Status Red marine warning has been issued, forecasting violent storm force winds and stormy weather.

Weather expert, Alan O'Reilly, has warned of the possibility of these warnings being upgraded to Status Red in certain areas. He emphasized the severity of the storm, advising the public to stay indoors until it has passed. A National Emergency Coordination Group meeting was called to prepare for the storm, which is expected to impact Ireland, particularly the west coast. Areas such as Galway, Mayo, and Donegal are under Status Red Wind Warnings, and the public is urged to stay away from coastal areas, be aware of hazardous traveling conditions, and keep mobile phones charged.

The Threat of Storm Isha

With Storm Isha's arrival, counties Galway, Mayo, and Donegal are under a Status Red warning from 5pm. Expectations are set for widespread gusts in excess of 130km/h, with potential coastal flooding, treacherous traveling conditions, and the risk of power outages. The storm has already impacted flights, resulting in more than 56 cancellations at Dublin Airport. The National Emergency Coordination Group has expressed concerns for public safety, with a clear message: 'We don’t want anyone dying'.

Donegal Under Red Alert

Donegal is under a Status Red weather warning as 'severe and destructive gusts' from Storm Isha are expected to batter the county. The warning is in place until 1am on Monday, with dangerous coastal conditions, treacherous travelling conditions, and the risk of significant and widespread power outages. The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation has also issued a tornado watch for the entire country, warning of potential tornadoes and gusts of up to 100km/hr. The Road Safety Authority is advising road users in affected areas to avoid travel during the storm window.

The public is advised to stay informed about weather warnings and to sign up for free alerts on mapalerter.com/donegal, or follow Donegal County Council on social media. Contact numbers have been provided for the Council's services during business hours and for road service or housing emergencies outside of business hours. In the event of a fire service emergency, the public should call 999 or 112.