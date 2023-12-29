en English
Ireland

Donate Unwanted Christmas Gifts to Barnardos: A Chance to Extend the Season of Giving

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:02 am EST
As the festive season concludes, Barnardos, a revered children’s charity based in Ireland, is appealing to the public to consider donating any Christmas gifts they no longer require to its charity shops. This act of generosity, Barnardos hopes, can extend the spirit of giving beyond the holiday season, seeding joy and support for those who need it most.

Unwanted Gifts for a Worthy Cause

Scattered throughout the country, Barnardos has seven shops ready and eager to accept these donations. With four locations in the bustling city of Dublin (Dalkey, Clondalkin, Kilbarrack, and Dun Laoghaire) and others in Carlow, Cork, and Wexford, the charity makes it convenient for individuals to contribute. Each donated item, from toys to clothes, shoes, and books, can make a marked difference in the lives of children and families Barnardos serves.

Direct Impact of Donations

Bernadette Harrington, the Retail Shops Manager for Barnardos, articulates the significance of these donations. According to Harrington, all proceeds from the sale of donated items will directly fund the charity’s various initiatives. These initiatives span across 54 service locations, reaching out to family homes, schools, early learning centers, care settings, and communities. The impact is far-reaching, with Barnardos providing essential services to 20,838 children and their families in the previous year alone.

Supporting Sustainable Practices

Moreover, Barnardos also encourages sustainable practices. By donating to and shopping in charity stores like theirs, individuals are discouraged from contributing to the cycle of fast fashion, an industry notorious for its environmental and social impact. Not only does donating support Barnardos’ noble cause, but it also offers individuals the chance to discover something they might cherish in their stores. As Harrington emphasizes, these contributions are pivotal for the continuation of the charity’s efforts to aid those in need, making each donation a gift that keeps on giving.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

