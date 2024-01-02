Doireann Garrihy Light-Heartedly Responds to Criticism about Her Dog

In a recent social media exchange, Irish broadcaster Doireann Garrihy humorously handled a critical message about her dog, Bertie. The original criticism implied Bertie would be better cared for by Doireann’s parents in Doolin, accompanied by a series of rude emojis. Rather than taking offense, Garrihy displayed a lighthearted response, sharing the message on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek comment.

A Light-Hearted Exchange

Garrihy’s response to the unsolicited advice was a reassurance to her followers that she would ‘do better.’ This assertion came after some followers expressed concern over her decision not to allow Bertie on a new couch because the dog was wet. The situation remained high-spirited, with one follower humorously suggesting that Garrihy’s mother might have created a fake account to express her longing for the dog.

Doireann’s Personal Life

Aside from her public social media exchanges, Doireann Garrihy has been enjoying her personal life. Recently, she celebrated her first Christmas with her fiancé, Mark Mehigan, whom she began dating in late 2022. The couple shared their engagement news on Instagram in November and spent the holiday season with both of their families.

Engaging with Fans and Critics Alike

A true testament to her character, Garrihy’s handling of the situation demonstrates her ability to engage with her audience, fans, and critics alike. Her light-hearted and humorous response serves as a reminder that social media interactions can be handled with grace and humor, regardless of their intent.