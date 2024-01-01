en English
Aviation

Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ireland Due to Technical Difficulty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST
Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ireland Due to Technical Difficulty

A transatlantic Delta Air Lines journey from Rome to Boston took an unexpected turn when it was compelled to make an emergency landing at Shannon Airport in Ireland due to a technical difficulty. The aircraft, an Airbus 330/900, was carrying 294 passengers and crew members, all of whom were safely evacuated upon landing at 11:49 am.

Technical Difficulty Triggers Diversion

The urgent decision to divert the flight came after the crew reported the presence of fumes in one of the aircraft’s galleys. The crew promptly declared a ‘Pan-pan’ emergency, notifying air traffic controllers of the situation. The specific nature of the fumes or the cause of their emergence was not immediately known, prompting this precautionary measure.

Emergency Services Response

Upon landing, the airplane was promptly met by emergency services, including fire service personnel and paramedics, along with airport staff. While at least one passenger reported feeling unwell due to the fumes, there were no reports of injuries or further incidents, ensuring the safe evacuation of all passengers and crew members.

Investigation and Future Measures

The incident has triggered an investigation, with engineers set to probe the source of the fumes. The findings of this investigation will likely shape future preventive measures, ensuring the safety of passengers on similar flights. In the interim, passengers may face delays or be rebooked on alternative flights to reach their destination.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

