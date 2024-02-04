Delays in Bovine TB Programme Compensation Rates Due to IT Updates, Irish Agriculture Minister Confirms

Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has addressed concerns regarding the delay in the implementation of enhanced rates under the bovine TB income supplement scheme. The minister attributed the hold-up to necessary updates to the Department's IT systems. This explanation came in response to an inquiry from Deputy Colm Burke, representing County Cork.
Continued Support During IT Upgrade
Despite the ongoing system updates, McConalogue assured that eligible herds would not be left unsupported. The current flat rates will continue to be disbursed to maintain financial backing for these herds. The Minister reiterated that the new enhanced rates will be applied retroactively from the date of eligibility, or from February 1, 2023, once the IT system updates are finalized.
Revised Eligibility and Scheme Enhancements
As part of the updates, the eligibility for the income supplement will now be linked to the date when the required percentage of animals in a herd are identified as reactors. The minister also confirmed that enhancements to the on-farm market valuation scheme and depopulation grant are now operational. As for the hardship grant, the necessary system upgrades have been completed, with assessments for eligibility and payment processing currently in progress.
Updated Compensation Rates
The updated compensation rates include increased income supplement monthly rates for dairy, suckler, and other cattle. Depopulation and hardship grant rates have also seen a rise. These changes underline the Irish government's commitment to supporting farmers during challenging times, such as a bovine TB outbreak.