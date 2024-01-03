en English
Ireland

Delays Ahead for Dublin’s MetroLink Project Due to Oral Hearing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
The ambitious MetroLink project in Dublin, a venture set to revolutionise transportation in the city, is looking at further delays due to the requirement of an oral hearing. The project, which aims to seamlessly connect Swords to the city centre with a chain of 16 new stations, now faces a challenging road ahead.

Impact of the Delay

Fingal TD Alan Farrell expressed his disappointment over the delay, highlighting the potential repercussions for the local population. He fears that the residents of North Dublin and Fingal may lose faith in the project’s completion due to these ongoing setbacks. The MetroLink, once operational, is expected to enable travel from Swords to Dublin city centre in approximately 25 minutes and carry up to 53 million passengers annually, thus significantly easing the city’s transportation woes.

Behind the Delay

An Bord Pleanala, the planning authority, has not yet received the inspector’s report necessary for the oral hearing, which inevitably pushes back their decision-making process by several months. The decision, which was initially expected by December 2023, has been delayed due to the complexity of the application and the volume of submissions received. The hearing is now likely to commence in February 2024, marking yet another delay in this ambitious project’s timeline.

Future of MetroLink

Despite the challenges, the MetroLink project has the backing of key authorities. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has stated that he expects MetroLink to begin operating in the early 2030s. The project has also attracted international attention, with consultants from across the globe being commissioned due to the case’s complexity. The MetroLink, once completed, will include stops at key locations such as Dublin Airport, Ballymun, the Mater Hospital, the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin City University (DCU), and Trinity College Dublin (TCD).

Ireland Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

