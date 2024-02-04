Dancing with the Stars: Judge Defends Katja Mia Against Body Shaming

In an era where digital platforms open doors for unprecedented expressions of love and hate, RTE's 'Dancing With the Stars' witnessed an instance of the latter, only to transform it into a beacon of support and resilience. Judge Loraine Barry, in a powerful move, publicly defended contestant Katja Mia against a malicious online troll who body-shamed her.

A Dance Floor for Everyone

Following Katja and her dance partner Ervinas Merfeldas's heartfelt Viennese waltz to Avril Lavigne's 'Keep Holding On,' Judge Barry took a moment to address a derogatory message sent to Katja. The troll criticized her physique, questioning Merfeldas's ability to lift her during their performances. Barry, however, turned the tables on the troll, affirming the universal right to dance, irrespective of one's shape or size.

Support From the Stage and Beyond

Fellow judge Arthur Gourounlian echoed Barry's sentiments, commending Katja's performance and her evident growth on the show. The support did not stop at the stage; RTE viewers rallied behind Katja, sending messages of encouragement and echoing the judges' stand against body shaming.

A Roar Against Body Shaming

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, Katja expressed her gratitude and emphasized the importance of not letting negativity impact one's self-esteem. Her partner, Ervinas, too, expressed his pride in her progress and thanked Loraine Barry for her supportive words. Together, they turned an ugly episode of body shaming into a powerful message of resilience and self-love.