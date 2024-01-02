en English
Ireland

Culmore’s Transformation: The Power of a Community Hub

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Once a small village barely keeping pace with the rapid surge in population, Culmore has experienced a transformative revival since the opening of the Culmore Community Hub in 2021. Funded by the National Lottery’s Community Fund, the hub, nestled in a former masonic hall, has become a symbol of unity and communal spirit for the over 3,500 residents of Culmore.

The Making of a Beacon

Before the establishment of the hub, Culmore was grappling with a dearth of facilities to accommodate the burgeoning housing developments. However, the arrival of the hub, backed by approximately half a million pounds of funding from the National Lottery’s Community Fund, breathed new life into the area. With around 1,000 weekly attendances and an impressive roster of over 70 volunteers, the hub has emerged as the pulse of the community.

Voices of Change

Local residents Michael Downes and Kiera O’Donnell are testament to the transformative power of the hub. Downes discovered a haven in the hub amidst personal turmoil, while O’Donnell, dealing with personal loss, found the inspiration to start her own craft business. Their stories, among many others, underscore the profound impact of the hub in fostering a sense of belonging and community involvement.

Looking Ahead

With ambitious plans for the future, including the development of sports pitches, a playpark, and the restoration of Culmore Fort, the hub is not resting on its laurels. Recently, it expanded youth club offerings, thanks to another lottery award. During challenging times marked by the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, the hub has stood as a pillar of support for the community, underlining the vital role of such community spaces.

Ireland Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

