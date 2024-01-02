County Mayo Mourns: Recent Death and Funeral Notices

County Mayo mourns the loss of several cherished individuals as recent death and funeral notices reveal the passing of local community members. Among those are Ann Gallagher of Kilmovee, Maureen Walkin of Claremorris, Pauline O’Kelly of Kilmeena, Anne Lavin of Kiltimagh, Sean Duffy of Charlestown, Catherine Conway of Westport, Barry Segrave of Enniscoe, Martin Roughneen of Balla, Patricia Nelson of Kiltimagh, Tom Freeman of Aghamore, and Monica Cadden of Glenisland.

Monica Cadden: A Pillar of Glenisland Community

Monica Cadden, formerly of Glenisland, Castlebar, has passed away, leaving behind her son, grandson, sister, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, friends, and neighbors in Dublin. Her funeral cortege will arrive at Holy Rosary Church, Glenisland on Saturday, 6th January, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial at Glenisland Cemetery.

Kevin Nolan Mayo: A Loss to Morehead City

Kevin Nolan Mayo, 46, of Morehead City, also passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at ECU Medical Center in Greenville. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.

Respectful Remembrance and Community Information

These announcements serve not only as a respectful remembrance of the individuals but also as crucial information for the community regarding upcoming services. Each notice provides a brief account of the deceased’s family and community connections and details about funeral arrangements, such as Mass times and burial or cremation locations.

These notices encapsulate the lives and legacies of individuals from various locations, including Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Sligo, and others. They mention the peaceful passing of the individuals and the specific dates of their passing, offering a glimpse into their lasting impact on their respective communities.