County Mayo Mourns: Recent Death and Funeral Notices

In the heart of County Mayo, a solemn air descends as communities mourn the loss of several beloved individuals. Their stories, etched into the fabric of this locale, are now encapsulated in death and funeral notices, providing a testament to their lives and the void left in their absence.

Anthony Clarke: A Life Lived and Remembered

Anthony Clarke, a resident of Bonniconlon, has bid his final farewell. Predeceased by several family members, he leaves behind a network of remaining kin and friends, each mourning his departure. Clarke's reposing and funeral service details have been announced, with services scheduled at The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Bonniconlon. His final resting place will be the Bonniconlon Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest amongst those who came before him.

John Gavin: A Community Pillar Laid to Rest

John Gavin, whose roots and connections spread across various Mayo localities, is also remembered fondly. After being predeceased by his parents, siblings, and son-in-law, his large family is left to commemorate his life. Gavin's reposing will take place at Gavin's Funeral Home in Ballyhaunis. His final journey will lead him to St. Joseph's Church in Aghamore for the funeral service, followed by the burial in the local cemetery.

Therese Minogue: A Private Farewell for a Beloved Soul

From Castlebar, Therese Minogue's passing is marked with a blend of sorrow and respect. Predeceased by her parents, infant daughters, and sister, her memory is kept alive by her remaining family and friends. In honour of Minogue's wishes, a private funeral service will be held, her life celebrated in an intimate gathering.

John Corrigan: A Cherished Patriarch Remembered

Lastly, Achill's John Corrigan is deeply missed by his family, including his wife and grandchildren. His funeral arrangements include a service at the Church of Mary Immaculate in Achill Sound, followed by the burial in Polranny Cemetery. His life, etched in the hearts of his loved ones, will now be part of the land he called home.

As the County Mayo community mourns their loss, the collective sentiment extends sympathy and wishes for the deceased to rest in peace. Each individual, their lives woven into the rich tapestry of their communities, leaves behind a legacy that continues to resonate.