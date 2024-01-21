County Kerry: Ireland's Premier Holiday Destination, According to Reader Travel Awards

County Kerry, celebrated for its warm hospitality, the diversity of its natural landscapes, and the affability of its residents, has earned the distinction of being Ireland's premier holiday destination. The accolade was awarded by the Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards, where Kerry outshone other tourist favorites such as Cork, Clare, Donegal, and Galway.

The Allure of County Kerry

With a reputation that spans across borders, Kerry's charm lies not only in its picturesque landscapes but also in the heart of its community. Key attractions that were noted by voters include the Gap of Dunloe and the Skelligs, highly celebrated for their stunning vistas. Beyond the nature, the local hospitality, recreational activities such as golf, and a lively pub scene were also highly appreciated by visitors.

Recognizing Excellence

The recognition Kerry received was not limited to the county as a whole. The sustainable coffee cup initiative in Killarney was honored with the Green Light Award for its contribution to sustainable tourism. The Europe Resort and ESPA in Killarney were acknowledged in the best hotel and spa categories, respectively. Furthermore, Dingle's Pax House along with other charming accommodations in the area, excelled in the Ireland's Best Small Stay category.

Not Just a Vacation, But a Home

One of the defining factors of Kerry's appeal is its ability to cater to a variety of tastes and budgets while maintaining an atmosphere of friendliness and warmth. This sentiment was echoed by one reader, who despite originating from the US, expressed feelings of being at home in Kerry. However, it's not just the warmth of the people but also the beauty of the surroundings that make Kerry a home away from home. Inch Beach and Killarney National Park were both named among the best in Ireland, adding another feather in the county's cap.

Despite these impressive achievements, Kerry was ranked fifth in the best airport category, indicating that there's always room for improvement. With its continued dedication to providing an unforgettable experience for its visitors, there's no doubt that County Kerry will continue to enchant and captivate those who venture its way.