Counties Cavan and Monaghan Mourn Loss of Community Members

Counties Cavan and Monaghan are in mourning as they bid farewell to several beloved members of their community. The recent bereavement notices have reported several peaceful passings, a tragic accident, and an entire community left in grief.

Remembering the Deceased

Among the departed is Ann Clarke (née McGerty) from Belturbet, Cavan, who passed away peacefully at her residence on January 13th. Her life will be celebrated at St. Andrew’s Church, Drumaloor, before cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

Patricia Cole (née McCluskey) also passed peacefully at her residence on the same day. Her funeral will take place at St. Anne’s Church, Bailieborough. Instead of flowers, Patricia’s family has requested donations for Cavan/Monaghan Palliative Care.

Funeral Services and Donations

On January 14th, Margaret Ennis (née Dowd) of Virginia, Cavan, died at the age of 91 at Cavan General Hospital. Her funeral mass will be held at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Munterconnaught.

Bailieborough, Cavan, mourns the loss of Sean Farrelly, a victim of a tragic accident. His family survives him, with funeral arrangements pending.

Faith Garland (née Maguire) from Killeshandra, Cavan, passed away on January 14th. The funeral service will take place at Kildallon Parish Church.

Community Mourning

Finally, May O’Reilly (née Gaffney) from Mountnugent, Cavan, passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 14th. Her funeral mass will be held at St. Brigid’s Church, Mountnugent.

The community and The Anglo-Celt staff extend their deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased. In the face of loss, the community comes together to support one another, emphasizing the importance of unity and compassion.