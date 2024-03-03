Cork Opera House Revives Beloved Summer Revels with Community Twist for 2024

Corkonians experienced a unique blend of nostalgia and excitement as an open-top musical bus, carrying the dynamic brass and percussion band BoolaBoom, announced the return of the iconic Summer Revels. The Cork Opera House is set to breathe new life into this cherished variety show, a staple of Cork's cultural scene during the 1970s and 1980s, with a fresh iteration planned for July 2024.

Advertisment

From Past to Present: Reviving a Legacy

According to Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO and artistic director of the Opera House, the revival of Summer Revels is not just about bringing back a show but reinterpreting it for today's audience. "Our interpretation of Summer Revels is a Revels for 2024. It is a version of the Revels that many people know, but it is definitely a new version," Gleeson stated. This approach aims to connect the show's rich history with the contemporary Cork scene, ensuring it resonates with both long-time fans and new audiences.

A Call to the Community

Advertisment

In an exciting twist, the 2024 Summer Revels will feature a mix of professional performers and community acts. The Opera House is actively seeking diverse local talent, from majorettes and BMX bikers to rappers and Ukrainian dancers, to guest star in the show. "We want to showcase a real cross section of the community," Gleeson emphasized, highlighting the initiative to make this year's Revels a celebration of Cork's vibrant culture and society. Interested groups and individuals are encouraged to submit a 90-second video of their act by March 10, offering a unique opportunity to shine on the prestigious Opera House stage.

Anticipation Builds for Summer Spectacle

With its blend of singing, dancing, comedy, and newly developed hilarious characters, Summer Revels is poised to be a highlight of Cork's summer calendar. The show promises to be a big variety performance that brings together musical theatre, comedy, dance, and fun, encapsulating the spirit of Cork. As the community submissions pour in and preparations get underway, anticipation for the three-week run in July continues to build, promising an unforgettable experience for performers and audiences alike.

As Cork Opera House gears up for the return of Summer Revels, the city buzzes with excitement over this landmark event. With its innovative blend of nostalgia, community involvement, and fresh talent, the 2024 edition of Summer Revels is set to be a testament to Cork's enduring love for the arts and its capacity for creative expression. Whether you're a performer eager to showcase your talent or an audience member ready to enjoy a diverse and entertaining show, Summer Revels invites everyone to join in the revelry, celebrating Cork's unique culture and spirit.