en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Cork Mourns the Loss of Retired Priest Fr. John Galvin

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:49 pm EST
Cork Mourns the Loss of Retired Priest Fr. John Galvin

The serene landscapes of Cork experienced a sorrowful wave as the Diocesan Office for Cork and Ross confirmed the passing of retired Cork priest, Fr. John Galvin. Known for his devout dedication and service, Fr. Galvin left an indelible mark on the hearts of his parishioners and the community at large.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Fr. Galvin, a native of the Uibh Laoire Parish, lived a life steeped in faith and devoted service. After being ordained on June 9, 1962, he embarked on a temporary mission in the Archdiocese of Birmingham. A testament to his unwavering commitment, his journey took him back to his homeland, where he dedicated his life to the spiritual growth of the city and county of Cork.

Roles of Influence and Impact

Throughout his service, Fr. Galvin undertook various roles, each marked by his remarkable dedication. He served as Curate pro tem in Ahiohill and Cape Clear, Chaplain in Schull, and Chaplain pro tem in Dunmanway. These roles saw him guide his parishioners through their spiritual journeys, offering comfort and solace when it was needed the most.

His subsequent posts were no less impactful. As Curate in Ovens and Farran, St. Joseph’s Mayfield, and Curraheen Road, Fr. Galvin left a significant impact. His tenure as Parish Priest in Frankfield and Passage West, and later as Assistant Priest in the Harbour Parishes, bore witness to his tireless dedication to his community.

Remembering Fr. Galvin

The news of Fr. Galvin’s passing at Cork University Hospital has been met with profound sorrow. Bishop Fintan, alongside numerous parishioners, has offered prayerful support to Fr. Galvin’s family and former parishioners. The loss of a figure as pivotal as Fr. Galvin leaves a void, but his legacy of service, compassion, and faith will continue to inspire the community of Cork and Ross. His life will be remembered as a beacon of light guiding those in their spiritual quests.

0
Ireland Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BANU: Advocating for Language Preservation and Housing Policy Change in Gaeltacht

By BNN Correspondents

Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package

By BNN Correspondents

Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement

By Salman Khan

Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity ...
@Ireland · 50 mins
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity ...
heart comment 0
Two Distinct Death Cases Stir Investigations in Kerry and Tipperary

By BNN Correspondents

Two Distinct Death Cases Stir Investigations in Kerry and Tipperary
The Year 2023: Ireland Captivated by a Broadcasting Scandal

By BNN Correspondents

The Year 2023: Ireland Captivated by a Broadcasting Scandal
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment

By BNN Correspondents

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
3 mins
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
4 mins
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
6 mins
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
7 mins
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
7 mins
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
9 mins
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
9 mins
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
10 mins
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
11 mins
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
28 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
29 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
42 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
57 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
5 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app