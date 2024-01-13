Cork County Council Announces 2024 Funding Opportunities; Mallow Town Shines in Litter Survey

As the New Year unfolds, it is an appropriate time to express our gratitude for the local support extended during the festive season of Christmas 2023, and to emphasize the importance of buying locally – a decision that not only supports our neighbors but also reinvests back into our community. With winter still upon us, it is advisable to exercise caution during icy conditions. For comprehensive safety information, please visit www.rsa.ie.

Cork County Council Unveils Funding Opportunities for 2024

In an exciting start to the year, Cork County Council has announced several funding opportunities for 2024. Foremost among these are the Community Fund Scheme, the Local Festival Fund, and the Creative Communities Programme Fund.

The Community Fund Scheme, celebrating its 10th year, has allocated over 1.8 million to support local initiatives. This fund has proven instrumental in fostering community development in previous years. The Local Festival Fund offers up to 6,000 per festival, with Fáilte Ireland and the council providing equal funding. This initiative aims to boost local cultural events and attract tourism.

The Creative Communities Programme Fund, on the other hand, encourages cultural and creative community projects. It offers a maximum award of 10,000 for one-year projects. Applications for this fund are open until February 23, 2024, providing an excellent opportunity for creative minds to enrich the local community.

Mallow Town’s Notable Achievement

The article rounds off on a high note, congratulating Mallow town for securing second place in the national Irish Business Against Litter survey. This achievement is a testament to the community’s efforts in maintaining high cleanliness standards and their commitment towards a cleaner environment. Several notable locations contributed to Mallow’s success, setting an example for other towns to follow.