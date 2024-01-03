en English
Ireland

Cork Airport Gears Up for Growth: Record Traffic and Upcoming Upgrades

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Cork Airport Gears Up for Growth: Record Traffic and Upcoming Upgrades

As 2023 drew to a close, Cork Airport celebrated one of its busiest years, with passenger traffic soaring to 2.8 million. Looking ahead, the airport is poised for further growth, expecting to break the 3 million passenger mark. This anticipated surge is attributed to the introduction of additional routes by airlines Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

Infrastructure Upgrades on the Horizon

Amidst the bustling activity, plans for significant infrastructure upgrades at both Cork and Dublin airports are underway. These improvements aim to increase capacity and enhance facilities, gearing up to accommodate larger volumes of air travelers. Dublin Airport, which shares its operator, Daa, with Cork Airport, has submitted a planning application for upgrades designed to manage up to 40 million passengers, surpassing its present limit of 32 million. While new routes at Dublin may encounter limitations, Cork Airport is unlikely to benefit directly from these displaced routes. Instead, it’s being promoted on its own merits.

Major Terminal Upgrade at Cork Airport

As part of its growth strategy, Cork Airport is set to undergo its most significant terminal upgrade since 2006. The renovation includes an extension of the mezzanine, installation of new security scanners, an expansion of the duty-free area, and an enhancement of food and beverage facilities. The Irish government has earmarked €6 million in capital funding to aid in the security upgrades at Cork Airport.

A Vision for the Future

Daa’s CEO, Mr. Jacobs, underscores the necessity of bolstering tourism infrastructure to accommodate projected population growth and the uptick in passenger capacity at Cork Airport. The airport’s long-term goal is to serve 5 million passengers per year. Despite concerns about tourism beds occupied by refugees, Jacobs remains optimistic, citing the increase in hotel constructions and the prospect of more accommodations in the future. Larger-scale plans include additional gates, airside piers, and the demolition of the old terminal to make way for new aircraft stands. Sustainability continues to be a crucial focus, with concerted efforts to lessen the carbon footprint of air travel, championed by Ireland’s airline carriers operating modern, efficient fleets.

Complementing the developments at Cork Airport, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed the feasibility of a DART-type transport system for Cork within the next five to 10 years. A proposed €1 billion light rail system for the Cork Metropolitan Area aims to provide a high-capacity, high-frequency public transport link from the eastern to the western suburbs of Cork. This development would considerably enhance connectivity, covering key destinations like the Cork Institute of Technology, Cork University Hospital, University College Cork, Cork City Centre, and Kent Station. The plan for this heavy rail, Dart-type system is seen as an achievable medium-term goal, with the railway order already in place for double tracking to Midleton.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

